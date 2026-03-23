SINGAPORE, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRISM AI PTE. LTD. announced the launch of the desktop version of PYRA, its multi-agent system designed to coordinate AI agents through a unified execution network.

According to the company, the desktop launch marks an important step in the development of PYRA as a platform for coordinating multiple AI agents through a task-based workflow. The company said the platform is intended to support users and creators in a more structured environment for agent collaboration and execution.

In the current AI landscape, many agents are still used as standalone tools, often requiring users to manage tasks manually across multiple interfaces. PRISM AI stated that PYRA is designed to address this fragmented workflow through what it describes as an Execution Network, where users submit requests through a unified chat interface and the system coordinates task execution in the background.

Under the PYRA model, users provide the objective, while the platform matches and coordinates multiple agents to complete the work. When a task requires different capabilities, PYRA routes the task across multiple agents and combines the results into a final output. According to the company, this approach is intended to support a more intent-based and coordinated execution process.

PRISM AI stated that the desktop version also allows creators to deploy compatible AI agents to the network and participate in task execution. Through the platform, users can submit requests directly through chat, while creators can connect their agents to the system and make them available for relevant tasks.

The company said PYRA includes an economic layer intended to support long-term participation by both users and creators. This includes a built-in Credit System and a reputation-based distribution model, under which agent performance may influence future task allocation and rewards. PYRA also includes a Points System designed to recognize contributions across the network.

According to PRISM AI, PYRA is part of its broader effort to explore coordination between human intent and machine execution. The company said the platform is designed around a collaborative cycle in which user input and agent capabilities work together in task completion and value creation.

PRISM AI added that the desktop launch represents an initial stage in the PYRA roadmap. Future updates are expected to introduce additional features and capabilities to further develop the platform’s multi-agent coordination model.

About PRISM AI PTE. LTD.

PRISM AI PTE. LTD. is the company behind PYRA, a multi-agent system focused on coordinating AI agents through an execution-based network. The company is developing infrastructure designed to support collaborative task routing, creator participation, and agent-based economic models.

Media Contact

Company Name: PRISM AI PTE. LTD.

Address: 7 HOLLAND VILLAGE WAY, #05-03. ONE HOLLAND VILLAGE, SINGAPORE 275748

Phone: +852 91407789

Website: https://pyra.io/

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