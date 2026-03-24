Quick Commerce Market 2026 redefining speed in last-mile delivery ecosystems

Quick Commerce Market Report 2026_Segments Quick Commerce Market Report 2026_Drivers Quick Commerce Market Report 2026_Regions

The Business Research Company's Quick Commerce Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Quick Commerce market to surpass $365 billion in 2030. In comparison, the E-Commerce market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $7,928 billion by 2030, with quick commerce to represent around 5% of the parent market. Within the broader Services industry, which is expected to be $25,967 billion by 2030, the Quick Commerce market is estimated to account for nearly 1.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Quick Commerce Market In 2030

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the quick commerce market in 2030, valued at $129 billion. The market is expected to grow from $37 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28%. The exponential growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, expanding middle-class population, increasing smartphone and internet penetration, widespread digital payment adoption, strong presence of super-app ecosystems, growing consumer preference for instant delivery of groceries and daily essentials, and aggressive expansion of dark store networks and hyperlocal fulfillment infrastructure across major markets in the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Quick Commerce Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the quick commerce market in 2030, valued at $108 billion. The market is expected to grow from $40 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. The exponential growth can be attributed to high urban population density, strong consumer demand for convenience-driven shopping, widespread smartphone usage, advanced digital payment infrastructure, rapid expansion of dark store and micro-fulfillment networks, significant venture capital investments, and increasing integration of AI-driven logistics and real-time inventory management systems across major metropolitan areas.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Quick Commerce Market In 2030?

The quick commerce market is segmented by product into food and groceries, stationery, personal care items, medicines, small electronics and accessories, clothing, household products, and other products. The food and groceries market will be the largest segment of the quick commerce market segmented by product, accounting for 34% or $123 billion of the total in 2030. The food and groceries market will be supported by the high frequency of daily essential purchases, increasing consumer preference for instant delivery of fresh and packaged foods, rapid expansion of hyperlocal dark store networks, improvements in cold chain and inventory management systems, growing adoption of subscription-based grocery models, rising working population with time constraints, and enhanced AI-driven demand forecasting ensuring faster fulfillment and reduced stock-outs.

The quick commerce market is segmented by technology into application based operation, website based operation, and hybrid operation.

The quick commerce market is segmented by payment mode into cash on delivery, and online.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Quick Commerce Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the quick commerce market leading up to 2030 is 24%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Quick Commerce Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global quick commerce market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape ultra-fast delivery capabilities and consumer convenience, strengthen dark store expansion and last-mile infrastructure efficiency, accelerate mobile commerce and digital payment adoption, and optimize data-driven inventory and fulfillment operations across urban retail networks worldwide.

Rising Consumer Preference For Instant And On-Demand Delivery - The rising consumer preference for instant and on-demand delivery is expected to become a key growth driver for the quick commerce market by 2030. The increasing consumer demand for ultra-fast delivery and convenience is the primary driver of the Quick Commerce market. Urban consumers increasingly expect groceries, essentials, and daily-use products to be delivered within minutes rather than days. Changing lifestyles, dual-income households, and time-constrained professionals are accelerating reliance on instant delivery platforms. As convenience becomes a key differentiator in retail, quick commerce platforms continue to expand aggressively in metropolitan areas. As a result, the rising consumer preference for instant and on-demand delivery is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Dark Stores And Advanced Last-Mile Infrastructure - The expansion of dark stores and advanced last-mile infrastructure is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the quick commerce market by 2030. Expansion of dark store networks and last-mile logistics optimization significantly fuels market growth. Companies are investing in micro-fulfillment centers located near high-demand urban clusters to reduce delivery times. AI-driven inventory management, route optimization, and real-time tracking technologies improve operational efficiency and order accuracy. As logistics infrastructure strengthens and operational models mature, scalability and service reliability improve. Consequently, the expansion of dark stores and advanced last-mile infrastructure is projected to contribute to around 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Mobile Commerce And Digital Payment Ecosystems - The growth in mobile commerce and digital payment ecosystems is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the quick commerce market by 2030. Rapid digital adoption and mobile commerce penetration further accelerate market expansion. High smartphone usage, digital payment integration, and app-based retail ecosystems enable seamless ordering experiences. Personalized promotions, subscription models, and data-driven consumer targeting enhance customer retention. As internet penetration increases across emerging markets, quick commerce platforms are gaining broader consumer reach. Therefore, the growth in mobile commerce and digital payment ecosystems is projected to contribute to approximately 1.8% annual growth in the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Quick Commerce Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the food and groceries market, the stationery market, the personal care items market, the medicines market, the small electronics and accessories market, the clothing market, the household products market and the other products market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $228 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing consumer preference for instant and convenience-based shopping, expansion of dark store and micro-fulfillment infrastructure, rising smartphone and digital payment penetration, advancements in AI-driven demand forecasting and last-mile delivery optimization, and growing partnerships between quick commerce platforms and local retailers. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward on-demand consumption patterns, enhanced customer experience expectations, and the continuous evolution of hyperlocal supply chain models, fuelling transformative growth within the broader digital retail and instant delivery ecosystem.

The food and groceries market is projected to grow by $78 billion, the stationery market by $13 billion, the personal care items market by $41 billion, the medicines market by $29 billion, the small electronics and accessories market by $17 billion, the clothing market by $12 billion, the household products market by $31 billion and the other products market by $9 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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