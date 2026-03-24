AI Agents Market 2026 transforming enterprise productivity through autonomous decision-making

AI Agents Market Report 2026 AI Agents Market Analysis AI Agents Market Forecast

The Business Research Company's AI Agents Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $8.29 billion in 2025 to $12.06 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Agent market to surpass $53 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Artificial Intelligence market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $302 billion by 2030, with AI Agent to represent around 18% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the AI Agent market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The AI Agents Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the AI agent market growth in 2030, valued at $19 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the presence of leading AI technology providers and cloud hyperscalers across the United States and Canada, rapid enterprise adoption of generative AI and automation solutions, increasing investments in large language models and advanced computing infrastructure, strong venture capital funding for AI startups, and growing demand for intelligent workflow automation across industries including healthcare, finance, retail, and technology.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global AI Agents Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the AI agent market in 2030, valued at $17 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44%. The exponential growth can be attributed to early adoption of generative AI across enterprises, high concentration of technology innovators and AI research institutions, expanding integration of AI agents into customer service, software development, cybersecurity, and enterprise productivity platforms, strong cloud infrastructure penetration, and continuous product innovation strategies adopted by domestic technology companies to enhance automation capabilities and competitive differentiation.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The AI Agents Market In 2030?

The AI agent market is segmented by type into ready-to-deploy agents and build-your-own agents. The ready-to-deploy agents’ market will be the largest segment of the AI agent market segmented by type, accounting for 68% or $36 billion of the total in 2030. The ready-to-deploy agents market will be supported by increasing enterprise preference for plug-and-play AI solutions, faster deployment cycles, lower integration complexity, reduced need for in-house AI expertise, growing demand for domain-specific pre-trained agents, and strong vendor support for scalable, secure, and compliance-ready AI implementations across diverse industry verticals.

The AI agent market is segmented by technology into machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), deep learning, computer vision, and other technologies.

The AI agent market is segmented by agent system into single agent systems, and multi agent systems.

The AI agent market is segmented by application into customer service and virtual assistants, robotics and automation, healthcare, financial services, security and surveillance, marketing and sales, legal and compliance, and other applications.

The AI agent market is segmented by end user into consumer, enterprise, and industrial.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The AI Agents Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the AI agent market leading up to 2030 is 45%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global AI Agents Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global AI agent market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape enterprise automation strategies, digital workforce transformation models, intelligent decision-making frameworks, and operational productivity benchmarks across industries.

Enterprise Adoption Of Generative AI And Autonomous Workflows- The enterprise adoption of generative AI and autonomous workflows is expected to become a key growth driver for the AI agent market by 2030. Organizations are increasingly deploying AI agents to automate multi-step business processes across customer service, IT operations, HR, finance, and sales functions. These agents enhance productivity by reducing manual intervention, accelerating response times, and improving decision accuracy. Enterprises are prioritizing AI investments that deliver measurable ROI through workflow automation and digital labor augmentation. This structural shift toward intelligent automation is reinforcing accelerated market expansion. As a result, enterprise adoption of generative AI and autonomous workflows is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Advancements In Large Language Models And Multimodal AI- Advancements in large language models and multimodal AI are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the AI agent market by 2030. Continuous improvements in reasoning capabilities, contextual memory, tool usage, and real-time data processing are enabling AI agents to perform increasingly complex and domain-specific tasks. Multimodal AI allows agents to process text, voice, images, and structured data simultaneously, enhancing accuracy and usability. These technological breakthroughs are expanding enterprise confidence in deploying autonomous systems at scale. Consequently, advancements in large language models and multimodal AI are projected to contribute around 2.2% annual growth to the market.

Cloud Infrastructure Expansion And AI-As-A-Service Models- Cloud infrastructure expansion and AI-as-a-service models are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the AI agent market by 2030. Hyperscale cloud platforms provide scalable computing power, API-driven integrations, and pre-configured agent frameworks that reduce deployment complexity. Subscription-based AI services lower upfront investment requirements and make advanced agent capabilities accessible to a broader range of enterprises. The availability of secure, compliant, and globally distributed cloud environments further accelerates enterprise adoption. As cloud ecosystems continue to mature, deployment speed and scalability of AI agents are expected to increase significantly. Therefore, cloud infrastructure expansion and AI-as-a-service models are projected to contribute approximately 1.9% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The AI Agents Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the ready-to-deploy agents market and the build-your-own agents market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $45 billion in market value by 2030, driven by the growing enterprise adoption of generative AI and autonomous software agents, rising demand for workflow automation and productivity enhancement across business functions, increasing availability of low-code and no-code AI development platforms, and expanding integration of AI agents into enterprise applications, cloud environments, and digital ecosystems. This momentum reflects the accelerating focus on intelligent automation, scalable AI deployment, and real-time decision support, fuelling transformative growth across the global AI agent technology ecosystem.

The ready-to-deploy agents market is projected to grow by $31 billion, and the build-your-own agents market by $14 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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