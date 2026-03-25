Cohres Introduces AI Concierge Systems for Investment Research

AI Concierge systems support investment research by combining AI-powered intelligence with structured workflows to enhance market analysis and decision-making.

AI Concierge systems combine AI-powered intelligence with structured research workflows to help investors scale analysis and improve decision-making.

Investment teams are not limited by capital but by research capacity, and AI Concierge systems help scale research without increasing headcount” — Daniel Nikic said.

ZAGREB, CROATIA, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cohres, a boutique investment research firm focused on market intelligence and strategic insights, has introduced its AI Concierge systems designed to support investors, venture capital firms, and lean investment teams in scaling research without increasing headcount.

Investment teams today face a growing challenge. The volume of available data, companies, and market opportunities continues to expand, while many teams remain relatively small. As a result, research capacity has become a key constraint.

“Investment teams are not limited by capital, but by research capacity,” said Daniel Nikic, Founder of Cohres. “The ability to efficiently gather, structure, and interpret information is becoming a defining factor in investment performance.”

Cohres’ AI Concierge systems address this challenge by combining artificial intelligence with structured research workflows. Rather than functioning as standalone tools, these systems are designed to integrate into existing investment processes and support how teams operate.

The AI Concierge approach focuses on:

- gathering and organizing relevant market and company information

- structuring research workflows to improve efficiency

- surfacing key insights for decision-making

- supporting ongoing monitoring of markets and opportunities

By integrating AI-powered intelligence with expert research support, investment teams can scale their research capabilities while maintaining quality and consistency.

The introduction of AI into investment workflows has accelerated in recent years, driven by advances in large language models and data accessibility. However, Nikic emphasizes that AI alone is not sufficient.

“AI tools can generate outputs, but without structured workflows and human oversight, they often create noise rather than actionable insight,” Nikic noted. “AI Concierge systems are designed to bridge that gap by combining technology with defined processes and expert input.”

The need for such systems is increasing as investment activity becomes more competitive and global. Investors are required to evaluate more opportunities, monitor markets continuously, and make decisions at greater speed.

Cohres’ AI Concierge systems are designed to support:

- venture capital firms evaluating early-stage opportunities

- investment teams conducting market and company research

- organizations seeking scalable research capabilities

- investors requiring real-time market intelligence and insights

By enabling more efficient research workflows, AI Concierge systems allow investment teams to focus on higher-value analysis and decision-making rather than time-intensive manual processes.

Cohres believes that AI will not replace investors, but will significantly change how research is conducted.

“The role of the investor remains centered on judgment, experience, and decision-making,” Nikic added. “AI enhances these capabilities by expanding research capacity and improving access to structured information.”

The company’s AI Concierge systems represent a shift toward more integrated, workflow-driven approaches to investment research, where technology supports rather than replaces human expertise.

For more information about Cohres and its AI Concierge systems, visit:

https://cohres.com/ai-concierge/

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