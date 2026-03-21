Roger Spitz Keynote Talk - Nasscom (Bangalore, India) Roger Spitz Opening Keynote - The Future Congress Live CNN Interview with Roger Spitz (2025) Disrupt With Impact by Roger Spitz Endorsed by 4 Prestigious Awards Roger Spitz Keynote Talk at the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) in Washington D.C.

Ranked #15 Global Futurist and Top 50 in AI, the Disruptive Futures Institute Chair Bridges Silicon Valley and High Finance to Help Leaders Invent the Future

The game has changed. Leaders don’t need to be entertained by the future - they need the tools to shape it. This 2026 reel showcases our frameworks which organizations are now demanding.” — Roger Spitz, Chair Disruptive Futures Institute

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The era of the “performer futurist” is over. As Metaruptions - the compounding convergence of technological, climate, societal, and geoeconomic disruptions - define 2026, Roger Spitz launched his official 2026 Global Speaker Reel. Event organizers worldwide are replacing inspirational entertainment with actionable tools and case studies from leading practitioners who deliver real frameworks for Metaruptions.The release comes as Spitz’s profile achieves a rare “celebrity futurist” status, transitioning from an elite boardroom advisor to a mainstream cultural force whose frameworks are defining the zeitgeist shaping the decade’s trajectory.

As 2026 takes shape, meeting planners and event organizers are signaling a radical shift in preference: today’s leaders demand “speaker’s practitioner experience” - a blend of high-energy delivery, practical execution, and deep industry connectivity.

Ranked #15 Global Futurist worldwide by Global Gurus and a leading AI thought leader, the Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute bridges Silicon Valley and high finance. With nearly 1,000 keynotes delivered across 40+ countries, Spitz has emerged as the definitive choice for Fortune 500 companies, innovation summits, and corporate strategy teams seeking to turn systemic disruption into decisive advantage.

THE RISE OF A GLOBAL AUTHORITY

Spitz’s momentum in early 2026 is unparalleled. Recently named among the Top 50 Global Thought Leaders in AI by Thinkers360, Spitz has successfully bridged the gap between the technical mechanics of artificial intelligence and the “Techistential” philosophy required to lead through the Intelligence Shift. This recognition follows his position as the #1 Futurist Speaker for systemic disruption, strategic foresight, and artificial intelligence, his ranking as #15 in the World’s Top 30 Futurist Professionals by Global Gurus, and his designation by the media as “the world’s leading futurist on disruption.”

“We are no longer asking if the world is unpredictable,” says Roger Spitz, Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute. “We are now asking how we reclaim our agency to invent the futures we want within that unpredictability. The 2026 speaker reel is a roadmap for that reclamation - a cinematic showcase of the AAA Framework in action on the world’s most influential stages and media studios.”

NAVIGATING THE ERA OF METARUPTIONS

The core of Spitz’s 2026 message is the concept of Metaruptions - multidimensional, self-reinforcing systemic disruptions that transcend mere trends. Recently named the 2026 Word of the Year by Forbes contributor Dr. Nadya Zhexembayev, the Reinvention Academy, and the Disruptive Futures Institute, the term has moved from a specialized strategic framework into the mainstream lexicon.

In a world defined by the UN-VICE landscape (UNknown, Volatile, Intersecting, Complex, Exponential), Spitz’s proprietary AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility) has been adopted by organizations worldwide. The 2026 reel captures this transition, featuring footage from his headline appearances on the world’s global stages and TV studios including London, Geneva, São Paulo, San Francisco, New York, Singapore, and Bengaluru.

FROM BOARDROOMS TO POP CULTURE

2026 marks the year Spitz’s influence has reached “escape velocity.” His award-winning bestseller, Disrupt With Impact, continues to sweep international honors, while his “Visionary Trilogy” tour is selling out across six continents. Whether he is headlining the Cloudflare Trust Forward Summit during RSA Week, the Distinguished Leadership and Innovation Conference (DLIC) in Trinidad, NASSCOM’s Flagship Summit in Bengaluru, MIT Technology Review’s EmTech’s in Sao Paulo, or for AXA’s Leadership teams in Paris, the demand is fueled by his unique “practitioner’s edge.”

As a venture capitalist, and former Global Head of Technology M&A who advised on over $25 billion in transactions, Spitz doesn’t just theorize about the future; he understands the capital markets and geofinancial pressures that drive it. This rare combination of high-stakes financial experience and philosophical depth - pioneering the concept of “Techistentialism” - makes him the go-to expert for organizations that cannot afford to “sleepwalk” into algorithmic determinism or the metaruptions ahead.

THE VISIONARY TRILOGY: FUTURES INTELLIGENCE FOR METARUPTIVE TIMES

The 2026 Speaker Reel highlights the “Intelligence Shift,” moving the global dialogue away from the futility of seeking to predict the future toward the strategic imperative of “inventing” it.

“The ability to decode systemic disruption is no longer an elective for leaders - it is the core competency of the 21st century,” notes the Disruptive Futures Institute. As Spitz’s “Strategic Imperative” series is integrated into the 2026 curricula of policy think tanks and global industrial giants, the reel serves as an invitation for organizations to reclaim their agency.

To meet the escalating demand for actionable foresight and strategic intelligence, Spitz launched the “Visionary Trilogy” global speaking tour in 2026. This hugely popular series of flagship keynotes dismantles the reliance on historical data, offering leaders a new strategic compass for the Metaruptive Ages.

For 2026, Spitz unveiled a suite of highly successful keynotes:

• THE VISIONARY TRILOGY (Signature Flagship Keynotes): Spitz’s core collection of three standalone keynotes - The Mindset Shift, The Intelligence Shift, and The Leadership Shift - designed to rewire how we think, decide, and lead in an unpredictable world.

• THE “FUTURES OF…” FRONTIER SERIES (Critical Frontier Keynotes): From algorithmic intelligence and quantum horizons to synthetic biology, the next energy supercycle, and the new space economy, Spitz explores the frontier domains catalyzing systemic transitions across industries and economies - redefining work and shaping the long-term trajectories of humanity.

• THE STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES (Deep Dive Special Edition Keynotes & Masterclasses):

- (i) The “UNCERTAINTY” Special Edition - The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance: A timely keynote series decoding the future of risk, investments, geofinance, and insurance for global financial stages and boardrooms.

- (ii) The “INSTABILITY” Special Edition - The Futures of Geopolitics, Global Disorder & Grand Strategy: A critical keynote series operationalizing anticipatory governance amidst power shifts and fragmentation for leadership teams, global boards, and policymakers.

• “CALL TO IMPACT” GLOBAL TOUR (Roger Spitz’s Award-Winning Book Talks): Based on Roger’s bestselling book, this global tour combines interactive keynotes, masterclasses, audience Q&A, and exclusive book signings.



Leaders and their boards require more than optimism: they need early signal detection, systems literacy, and futures intelligence to separate structural shifts from mere noise.

ROGER SPITZ OFFICIAL SPEAKER REEL 2026:

• https://youtu.be/HHCLIbqDyZQ?si=z6NGUpy_z_bcMZ06



For inquiries:

• Email: speaking@disruptivefutures.org

• Explore: https://www.disruptivefutures.org/speaking

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MEDIA BRIEFING NOTES TO EDITORS

ABOUT ROGER SPITZ: THE #1 VOICE FOR 2026

Roger Spitz has emerged as the definitive global authority on systemic disruption, strategic foresight, and technology-driven change, reaching millions worldwide through keynote addresses, media appearances, and executive advisory work. Since founding the Disruptive Futures Institute in 2020, Spitz has consistently been ranked as the #1 overall keynote futurist speaker on systemic disruption for 2026 by leading agencies, media, and international platforms.

Recognized as the defining voice on disruption, artificial intelligence, and leadership in unpredictable environments, Spitz’s top-tier ranking reflects a career forged at the sharpest edge of global decision-making and asset allocation. His insights are shaped by a unique combination of frontline experience and institutional trust, having previously served as Global Head of Technology M&A for a major investment bank where he advised on over $25 billion in transactions.

This rare practitioner’s edge - forged in the crucible of Wall Street boardrooms, Silicon Valley dealmaking, and applied futures research - brings practical depth to decision-making under uncertainty, positioning Spitz as the go-to expert for high-stakes environments where uncertainty is the only constant.

Roger Spitz Key Distinctions, Global Acclaim & Rankings (2025-2026):

• Top Voice: Globally and North America (Thinkers360)

• #15 Global Futurist Professional: Recognized by Global Gurus (2026).

• #1 Global Futurist Speaker on systemic disruption, strategic foresight, and artificial intelligence

• Top 50 Global Artificial Intelligence Leaders (Top 50 Thought Leader on AI).

• Top 10 Thought Leader: Recognized globally as leading authority on Management, Education, National Security, and Venture Capital (Thinkers360).

• Award-Winning Author: Winner of the 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBA), Harvey Chute First Place in Business & Enterprise, the Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award in Business & Economics, and the 2025 Readers Favorite Book of the Year Award in Business & Finance.

• Top Seller in Six Amazon Categories: Disrupt With Impact achieved bestseller in Artificial Intelligence, Systems & Planning, Entrepreneurship, Business Development, Internet & Software, History of Philosophy & Science.

• Amazon Bestselling Across Six Countries: USA, UK, Brazil, India, France, and Germany

• Founder of Disruptive Futures Institute (San Francisco), recognized for Top 10 Education and 50 Global Innovation (Thinkers360).

• Author of Five Bestselling Books, including Multi-Award-Winning Disrupt With Impact (Winner: CIBA Harvey Chute, Foreword Indies, Readers’ Favorite)



Roger Spitz’s status as #1 Global Futurist & AI Speaker on disruption, foresight, and artificial intelligence, is backed by data-driven rankings from the world’s leading speaker bureaus, media, and international platforms.

SPITZ’s 2026 GLOBAL KEYNOTE PLATFORMS

As one of the most prolific speakers in his field, Roger Spitz inspires thousands of organizations worldwide with his acclaimed headlining keynotes, masterclasses, and executive retreats. For 2026, his speaking platform is structured around four distinct interventions:

ROGER SPITZ: KEYNOTES AT A GLANCE

* * *

[0] SIGNATURE FLAGSHIP KEYNOTES: THE VISIONARY TRILOGY OVERVIEW

The Visionary Trilogy

Rewire Your Mindset. Reclaim Intelligence. Reinvent Leadership.

In a world of relentless complexity, the old rules no longer apply. Trusted by CEOs worldwide, Roger Spitz’s Visionary Trilogy delivers three transformative, standalone keynotes that rewire how we think, decide, and lead:

01: THE MINDSET SHIFT – Become Visionary in an Unpredictable World

02: THE INTELLIGENCE SHIFT – Upgrade Human Decision-Making in the Age of AI

03: THE LEADERSHIP SHIFT – Foresight to Inspire Transformational Futures

Spitz equips audiences to rethink their worldviews, reclaim human intelligence, and reinvent leadership for unpredictable futures.

Each keynote from The Visionary Trilogy is actionable and high-impact, designed to unlock the capabilities you need to thrive amid uncertainty.

* * *

[1] 01: THE MINDSET SHIFT: BECOME VISIONARY IN AN UNPREDICTABLE WORLD

Geopolitical shocks, cyberattacks, intelligent systems, pandemics, and climate shifts are reshaping the global economy overnight. Change is slow, until it isn’t. Hyperconnectivity now amplifies disruption far beyond the cyclical upheavals of the past. In this nonlinear environment, the stakes are enormous – unprecedented challenges and extraordinary opportunities. Yet, traditional assumptions and backward-looking analysis have become liabilities.

We have entered the era of Metaruptions – selected as the 2026 Word of the Year by the Disruptive Futures Institute to describe the complex, self-reinforcing forces that transcend mere trends, redefine industries, and rewrite rules.

Navigating this changing world demands a fundamental Mindset Shift from fear to foresight. We must move beyond the false comfort of prediction to reclaim our agency as builders and creators. When even data and AI cannot foresee what’s coming, the future belongs not to the best analysts, but to the visionaries who challenge assumptions and reframe what’s possible.

By abandoning outdated playbooks and adopting a new operating system for uncertainty, we become shapers of tomorrow rather than its victims. Together, we’ll explore uncharted waters guided by a compass built for unpredictability.

* * *

[2] 02: THE INTELLIGENCE SHIFT: UPGRADE HUMAN DECISION-MAKING IN THE AGE OF AI

Artificial intelligence is redefining domains once considered uniquely human. Augmentation, automation, and cognification are transforming business. What higher-order functions will machines soon perform? And where will human judgment retain its edge?

This brings us to the Techistential era – a term coined by Roger Spitz to describe the collision of technological capabilities and existential challenges. As algorithms increasingly drive our choices, the risk lies not just in trusting machines, but in surrendering our agency, freedom, and choice. The greatest danger is not AI achieving superintelligence, but rather superstupidity – where humans think like idle machines, relying on data that cannot navigate our complex, unpredictable futures. After all, there is no data on the future.

Staying relevant in this hybrid future demands a fundamental Intelligence Shift. We must embrace shoshin (a beginner’s mind) to fuel curiosity, navigate uncertainty, and challenge every assumption. With a continuous cycle of learning, unlearning, and relearning, we foster the experimentation required to unlock creativity.

To thrive, we must reclaim our decision-making edge. While algorithms can calculate the probable, only humans can invent the impossible.

* * *

[3] 03: THE LEADERSHIP SHIFT: FORESIGHT TO INSPIRE TRANSFORMATIONAL FUTURES

Systemic disruptions – from geoeconomic shocks to emerging technologies – are redistributing trillions of dollars. How can you leverage our deeply uncertain world to create sustainable value? The answer lies not in prediction, but in preparation.

Roger Spitz introduces his acclaimed AAA Framework, enabling leaders to build Antifragile foundations that grow stronger with shocks, develop an Anticipatory mindset, and use Agility to bridge today’s choices with tomorrow’s possibilities. The winners will be those who anticipate and adapt. The rest risk irrelevance.

As Mike Tyson famously noted, “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” In a world of relentless punches – from cyber threats to energy transitions – thriving requires us to become AAA.

We are witnessing a Greenaissance – a green revolution powered by massive innovation, capital flows, and systems-level reinvention. As sustainable becomes the new digital, it is driving fundamental shifts in business models. Leaders can unlock hidden value as industry boundaries blur and new fields emerge.

Value is created or destroyed by change. By adopting Anticipatory Leadership, you can leverage this era of interconnection. Ultimately, disruption’s impact depends on your perspective, preparation, and response.

* * *

[4] SPECIAL EDITION KEYNOTES: THE FUTURE OF PREDICTABILITY, RISK & FINANCE

Designed for the world’s global financial stages, this high-demand keynote series explores the future of risk, investments, geofinance, and insurance in an era defined by the collapse of predictability. Spitz decodes the paradigm shifts emerging across the boardrooms of asset managers, family offices, banks, and insurers – and the next-order implications shaping the future of global finance.

Special Edition Keynotes:

• Black Swans and Golden Geese: Risks & Returns in the Era of Unpredictability

• The Future of Risk Management: Build Resilience for AI & Turbulence

• Futures of Finance and Investment: Systemic Paradigm Shifts

• Adaptive Frameworks for Uncertainty: Strategies for a Disrupted World

• Futures of Boards and Governance: Anticipatory Leadership in Deep Uncertainty

• The Future of Insurability: Insuring the Uninsurable.

[5] CRITICAL FRONTIER SERIES: “THE FUTURES OF…”

From algorithmic intelligence and quantum horizons to synthetic biology, the next energy supercycle, and the new space economy, Roger Spitz explores the frontier domains catalyzing systemic transitions across industries and economies – redefining work and shaping the long-term trajectories of humanity.

In this popular series, Spitz brings deep foresight and venture capital experience to SEEING INTO THE FUTURE – delivering landmark talks on the world’s most critical frontiers with THE FUTURES OF...

Critical Frontier Keynotes:

• The Futures of... TECHNOLOGY, AI & SOCIETY: Decode the reprogramming of work, truth, and social organization.

• The Futures of… DIGITAL DISRUPTION & HYBRID CONVERGENCE: Discover how industries blur, sectors transform, and new frontiers emerge.

• The Futures of… GEOPOLITICS, GOVERNANCE & GLOBAL ORDER: Anticipate power shifts and systemic fragmentation redefining global dynamics.

• The Futures of... PROFESSIONS, WORK & EDUCATION: Reimagine human capital, agency, and relevance in a world of ambient intelligence.

• The Futures of... LIFE, BIOLOGY & HUMANITY: Explore the frontiers of healthspan, bioengineering, and the human condition

ROGER SPITZ OFFICIAL SPEAKER REEL | Global Futurist & Keynote Speaker

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