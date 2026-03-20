News Release – Hālawa Correctional Facility Hosts Housing Resource Fair

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

HĀLAWA CORRECTIONAL FACILITY HOSTS HOUSING RESOURCE FAIR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 19, 2026

ʻAIEA, Hawaiʻi — The Hālawa Correctional Facility (HCF) hosted a housing resource fair Thursday, March 19, 2026, where over a dozen agencies and nonprofit organizations provided information to inmates on housing and other support services to ensure successful reintegration upon their release.

The facility collaborated on the event with the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) Reentry Coordination Office as well as the Hawaiʻi Paroling Authority and a nonprofit organization called “Transforming Lives.”

Approximately 87 HCF inmates who applied for housing at the resource fair are either set to be paroled or will be completing their sentences by the end of the year.

During the event, representatives from community organizations assisted inmates with filling out housing applications and conducting interviews. Of the 87 inmates who applied for housing, 39 were approved on-the-spot and the remaining are pending bed space availability.

Agencies also provided information on rental assistance and substance abuse treatment, as well as information on the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

At today’s event, DCR Director Tommy Johnson thanked HCF, the DCR Reentry Coordination Office, HPA and Transforming Lives for their efforts and collaboration on the event. Johnson also thanked participating organizations for providing useful resources to inmates.

“DCR and our community partners are dedicated to helping those in our custody and care secure appropriate housing and other available community-based resources and assistance to aid in their successful reintegration into the community and reunification with their families and loved ones,” Johnson said.

HCF Warden Shannon Cluney said, “Stable housing is a critical component of successful reintegration and a key element in reducing recidivism.”

HCF Corrections Supervisor Todd Anzai who oversees case managers echoed Cluney’s sentiment. The housing resource fair helps the inmates prepare for reintegration, Anzai said. “Having them work with the vendors that come in, they feel more at ease when they transition out.”

The housing fair, he added, also helps case managers familiarize themselves with the various community groups so they can relay practical information to inmates and set a pathway for seamless reintegration.

Inmate Joseph Spenser, who already secured housing on Maui, said he was grateful for the resource fair to have the opportunity to apply for SNAP benefits and a state identification card. The available resources at today’s event helped to check things off, Spenser said.

Inmate Kenneth Sarol who participated in the fair described the event as beneficial. “This is stuff that will help you get right back on your feet. It’s good there’s people out there like this and they give you opportunities to help yourself,” Sarol said.

Footage and photos of the housing resource fair, courtesy of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, are available at the following link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ptiweokA140PqmupMcKJkKbJBo_V4mKN?usp=sharing.

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