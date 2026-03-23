Digital Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, and Trend Analysis Report

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The Business Research Company’s Digital Manufacturing Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Digital Manufacturing Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital manufacturing sector has witnessed significant expansion recently, driven by rapid technological advancements and increasing industrial automation. As industries adopt cutting-edge digital tools and interconnected systems, the market is set to experience remarkable growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional insights, and future trends shaping this dynamic field.

Projected Market Growth of the Digital Manufacturing Sector

The digital manufacturing market has expanded swiftly, with its value expected to increase from $377.41 billion in 2025 to $438.94 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. This growth during the past years has been fueled by the widespread adoption of computer-aided design (CAD) and engineering software, advancements in industrial automation, greater use of industrial robots and collaborative robots (cobots), expansion of manufacturing analytics and optimization tools, and a rising need for real-time production monitoring.

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Outlook for the Digital Manufacturing Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $809.69 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.5%. This forecasted expansion is largely driven by the growing demand for smart factories and interconnected manufacturing systems, increased integration of AI-powered predictive maintenance, the rise of cloud-based manufacturing and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, expanding applications of industrial 3D printing, and the adoption of digital twin and simulation technologies. Key trends expected to influence the market include broader acceptance of cloud manufacturing platforms, integration of additive manufacturing services, development of advanced digital twins, enhanced industrial IoT analytics for optimizing processes, and rising use of automation controllers alongside machine vision systems.

Understanding Digital Manufacturing and Its Impact

Digital manufacturing involves the use of integrated computer systems, advanced data analytics, and technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud computing to design, monitor, and improve manufacturing workflows. This approach enables manufacturers to make real-time decisions, boost efficiency, and adapt production flexibly while reducing costs and shortening time-to-market.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-manufacturing-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Industry 4.0 as a Central Force for Digital Manufacturing Growth

One of the primary forces propelling the digital manufacturing market is the expanding adoption of Industry 4.0 initiatives. Industry 4.0 encompasses the implementation of interconnected digital technologies—including cloud computing, data analytics, automation, and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)—that transform conventional manufacturing into digitally optimized operations. These initiatives enhance productivity, flexibility, and responsiveness in real-time. The rise in Industry 4.0 adoption is supported by improved operational efficiency, as automation and real-time data analytics help streamline processes, lower errors, and accelerate more informed decisions. By integrating IoT, AI, and cloud technologies, Industry 4.0 enables smarter production and better data-driven management. For example, according to Rockwell Automation, Inc., a U.S.-based automation firm, about 95% of manufacturers were either implementing or assessing smart manufacturing technologies—core to Industry 4.0—in April 2024, up from 84% in 2023. This growing embrace of Industry 4.0 is fueling the expansion of the digital manufacturing market.

Regional Overview of the Digital Manufacturing Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the digital manufacturing market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on the digital manufacturing landscape.

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