STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE



OFFICE OF CONSUMER PROTECTION

MANA MORIARTY

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

CONSUMER ALERT: ACE RENT A CAR MAUI OPERATIONS HAVE CEASED

Customers with Pre-Booked Reservations Are Urged to Make Alternative Arrangements

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 19, 2026

HONOLULU — The state of Hawaiʻi Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) is alerting consumers who have reservations with ACE Rent A Car Maui to make alternative arrangements, as OCP has confirmed with company personnel at Ace Customer Care that the company has ceased doing business on Maui and has no intention of honoring existing bookings. Travelers who pre-booked rental vehicles through this company can expect to find no shuttle service available and no personnel to assist them upon their arrival at Kahului Airport (OGG).

OCP strongly urges affected travelers to direct all questions and concerns with reservations and refunds to the company’s Customer Care Department via telephone at (844) 874-3966, or via email to [email protected].

OCP also suggests that affected travelers:

Seek alternative rental car options available at Kahului Airport immediately.

Contact their credit card company or payment processor to dispute any pre-paid charges.

File a formal complaint with OCP if the company is unable to provide a full refund where one is due.

Retain all documentation, including reservation confirmations, receipts, and any correspondence with ACE Rent A Car.

ACE Rent A Car’s Maui operations (operated by Tropical Holdings, dba ACE Rent A Car), are located at 445 Kele Street, Kahului, HI 96732.

Consumers should be aware that there is a separately owned ACE Rent A Car operating on Oʻahu. That business is owned and operated by a different entity and is not affiliated with Tropical Holdings dba ACE Rent A Car on Maui. This consumer alert pertains only to the Maui operation.

Prior to ceasing operations, the Maui ACE Rent A Car location had been the subject of numerous consumer complaints alleging deceptive business practices, including unauthorized charges for insurance coverage that customers had explicitly declined.

Consumers who have been affected by ACE Rent A Car Maui’s closure or who have experienced deceptive business practices may file a complaint with the Office of Consumer Protection. Complaints can be submitted by phone at 1-844-808-3222 (ext. 5) or online at https://consumercomplaint.hawaii.gov.

Kahului Airport Car Rental Agencies

Alamo Rent-A-Car

Airport 808-872-1470 · Toll Free 800-327-9633

Avis Rent-A-Car

Airport 808-871-7576 · Toll Free 800-321-3712

Budget Rent-A-Car

Airport 808-871-8811, ext. 242 · Toll Free 800-527-7000

Dollar Rent-A-Car *

Airport 808-877-2732 · Toll Free 800-800-4000

Enterprise Rent-A-Car *

Airport 808-871-1511 · Toll Free 800-736-8222

Hertz Rent-A-Car

Airport 808-893-5200 · Toll Free 800-654-3131

National Rent-A-Car

Airport 808-871-8852 · Toll Free 888-826-6890

Sixt Rent A Car LLC

Telephone 888-749-8227

Thrifty Rent-A-Car *

Airport 808-877-2732 · Toll Free 800-847-4389

All permittees with an asterisk (*) after the company name have ADA accessible vehicle(s) available. Please call at least 48 hours in advance to make arrangements.

###