Kitchen Magic Earns 2026 Top Workplace Recognition in the Lehigh Valley

Kitchen Magic has been recognized as a 2026 Top Workplace in the Lehigh Valley, highlighting the company’s strong workplace culture and commitment to its team.

NAZARETH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kitchen Magic, a family-owned company specializing in kitchen remodeling, cabinet refacing, custom cabinetry, and personalized design solutions, has been named a 2026 Top Workplace in the Lehigh Valley by The Morning Call. The recognition is especially meaningful because it is based on employee survey feedback, reflecting the experiences and perspectives of the people who help shape the company every day.This year, 38 companies were selected from 1,509 invited organizations, making the honor a notable achievement for businesses committed to creating a positive and supportive workplace culture. The awards reception was held on February 26 at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, where leading employers from across the region were recognized for fostering environments where employees feel valued, supported, and motivated to do their best work.At Kitchen Magic, that commitment extends beyond the services the company provides to homeowners throughout the region. The company has built its reputation on delivering beautiful, functional kitchen updates while prioritizing craftsmanship and a team-first culture behind the scenes.“Being recognized as a Top Workplace is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our employees,” said Brett Bacho of Kitchen Magic. “As a family-owned company, we’ve always believed that a strong business starts with the right team, and this honor speaks to the culture and commitment our team brings every day.”About: Founded in 1979, Kitchen Magic is a family-owned kitchen remodeling company headquartered in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. The company specializes in cabinet refacing, custom cabinetry, countertops, and complete kitchen remodeling solutions, serving homeowners throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and surrounding areas. Over the years, Kitchen Magic has built a strong reputation for innovation and personalized service, earning national recognition, including the #1 kitchen remodeler ranking from Qualified Remodeler, multiple Angie’s List Super Service Awards, and Best of Houzz honors for both Service and Design.For more info, visit: www.kitchenmagic.com/

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