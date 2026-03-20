Abagale Berger Wins 2025 The Path to Perseverance Scholarship

Berger will receive $2,500 in financial support from J. Price McNamara: Disability, Life, AD&D Insurance Attorneys

When asked about her future ambitions, Berger stated: “As I once fought to be heard in my own struggle to receive a diagnosis, I want to fight for the voices of others who have been dismissed.” — Abagale Berger, Winner of 2025’s The Path to Perseverance Scholarship

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team with J. Price McNamara: Disability, Life, AD&D Insurance Attorneys applauds the achievements of Abagale Berger, winner of 2025’s The Path to Perseverance Scholarship . Berger is set to graduate from Washington University in St. Louis in 2026, after which she plans to go to law school.Berger is currently studying Psychology & Brain Science, with minors in writing and legal studies. She has a particular passion for Russian literature and appreciates Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s literary commentary on justice, morality, and redemption.When she’s not studying, Berger gives her all to community service. Amongst her many contributions, she is a member of Chi Omega Tau Mu at Washington University in St. Louis, where she worked as the sorority’s Philanthropy and Community Services Director, as well as its Facilities Manager and a member of its Sisterhood Support Team. Currently, Berger is serving as the Vice President of Internal Operations for the Women’s Panhellenic Association at her university.One of Berger’s proudest achievements includes hosting a series of events raising money for Make-A-Wish organizations in Missouri and Kansas.When asked about her ambitions for the future, Berger stated that “As I once fought to be heard in my own struggle to receive a diagnosis, I want to fight for the voices of others who have been dismissed.” She intends to pursue a career in health law, ensuring that patients are viewed as more than statistics and receive the individual attention they need to have their needs met.J. Price McNamara: Disability, Life, AD&D Insurance Attorneys hopes that The Path to Perseverance Scholarship’s $2,500 in financial support will help Berger wrap up her final semester before starting law school at Washington University School of Law.About J. Price McNamara: Disability, Life, AD&D Insurance AttorneysJ. Price McNamara: Disability, Life, AD&D Insurance Attorneys helps clients break down insurance disputes centered around the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) law. The team wants to help clients challenge disability denials and address benefit claims.Clients can trust J. Price McNamara: Disability, Life, AD&D Insurance Attorneys with questions about life insurance and health insurance. The team understands the intricacies of employer-sponsored insurance benefits and strives to make it as easy as possible for families to secure the support they need.J. Price McNamara: Disability, Life, AD&D Insurance Attorneys has specialized in ERISA law and insurance claims since the firm opened its doors in 1995. Today, clients throughout the United States can count on this team to offer guidance. Contact J. Price McNamara: Disability, Life, AD&D Insurance Attorneys today to book a consultation.

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