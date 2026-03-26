High Court Stays Unilever Bangladesh Distribution Restructuring, Orders Continuation of Agrani Trading and Masud & Brothers Operations

The ruling also orders the continuation of Agrani Trading and Masud & Brothers Operations

DHAKA, BANGLADESH, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh has stayed a proposed distribution restructuring involving Unilever Bangladesh Limited and Vector Enterprise, following petitions filed by Agrani Trading Corporation Limited and Masud & Brothers, two long-standing distributors operating in Bangladesh’s FMCG sector.In an order dated 9 March 2026, the High Court admitted civil revision petitions filed by the petitioners and issued a Rule upon the respondents to show cause as to why earlier orders passed by the Additional District Judge, Dhaka in arbitration-related proceedings should not be set aside.Pending the final hearing of the Rule, the High Court directed that the operation of the distribution arrangement between Unilever Bangladesh Limited and Vector Enterprise remain stayed, effectively suspending the Vector distribution appointment while the matter remains under judicial consideration.The Court further ordered that Agrani Trading Corporation Limited and Masud & Brothers shall be allowed to continue operating their distributorship businesses, thereby preserving the existing market status quo until the dispute is finally resolved.The petitions before the High Court raised concerns that the termination of longstanding distribution arrangements and the appointment of Vector Enterprise were carried out without following the arbitration clause and dispute-resolution provisions contained in the relevant distribution agreements.Rule Issued Against Unilever OfficialsIn connection with the proceedings, the High Court issued a Rule directing several officials associated with Unilever Bangladesh Limited to respond to the allegations raised before the Court. The individuals include:- Md. Naharul Islam Molla — Managing Director, Unilever Bangladesh Limited- Zinia Huq — Director (Finance), Unilever Bangladesh Limited- Syed Zikrul Bin Zamir — Cluster Head (Central South), Unilever Bangladesh Limited- Kaiser Mahmud Chowdhury — Area Manager (Central South Region), Unilever Bangladesh Limited- M. Shoaib Kamal — Senior Area Manager (Wari), Unilever Bangladesh LimitedThe respondents have been directed to respond to the Rule, after which the matter will proceed for a hearing before the High Court.Related Legal DevelopmentsThe High Court proceedings come amid several related legal developments involving Unilever Bangladesh and its officials.Earlier this year, a Dhaka court issued a summons against Unilever Bangladesh Limited and certain officials in connection with arbitration proceedings initiated by Agrani Trading Corporation.In a separate development, a Dhaka court also issued arrest warrants against five senior officials of Unilever Bangladesh in a fraud case filed by Masud & Brothers, after the Criminal Investigation Department submitted an investigation report finding prima facie evidence in the case.The accused in that matter includes the Managing Director, Md. Naharul Islam Molla and four other senior officials, with the court taking cognisance of the investigation report before issuing the warrants.Additionally, the High Court previously issued a contempt-of-court rule against officials of Unilever Bangladesh for alleged non-compliance with an earlier court order relating to the distributorship dispute.Commitment to Legal ProcessAgrani Trading Corporation Limited and Masud & Brothers welcomed the High Court’s decision to stay the disputed distribution restructuring and to preserve the continuity of their operations.The companies stated that they remain committed to protecting lawful commercial agreements, ensuring stability in Bangladesh’s FMCG distribution network, and pursuing the matter through the judicial process.

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