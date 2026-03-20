How endometriosis affects your body and what you can do about it

Endometriosis is a complex, often painful condition that happens when tissue similar to the lining in the uterus grows on other parts of the body, including the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

Unlike uterine lining, which is shed during a menstrual cycle, endometriosis tissue remains, which can cause inflammation, cysts and scar tissue formation.

Endometriosis affects as many as 1 in 10 women, and it often goes undiagnosed for years. That’s because symptoms can vary greatly — and they may overlap with other conditions.

Knowing the signs and symptoms is key to getting a correct diagnosis. The University of Chicago Medicine offers expert care with top endometriosis specialists, advanced imaging, personalized treatment plans and convenient appointments across Chicagoland.

Here are common questions we receive from patients:

What are common early signs and symptoms of endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a systemic disease that may affect your nervous system, your sleep and how often you have to go to the bathroom, so it can show up in many different ways.

Early signs include:

Very painful or heavy periods

Pelvic pain

Uncomfortable bowel movements

Constipation or diarrhea

Painful intercourse

Urinary frequency or urgency

It can be normal to experience some cramping during your period. But if pelvic pain is so much that you are changing your life based on your cycle, then it could be endometriosis.

Likewise, if intercourse is painful or each bowel movement hurts, contact your gynecologist — especially if those issues happen in conjunction with painful periods.

Do endometriosis symptoms vary from person to person?

Endometriosis is a highly variable disease on a spectrum. For many people, endometriosis can be a major burden that affects their physical and mental health. But for others, it can be asymptomatic. Others may find out they have it only if they experience fertility issues.

What endometriosis symptoms can be mistaken for something else?

Endometriosis symptoms overlap with those of many other conditions, including:

We don’t know the exact genetic link, but we know that patients with endometriosis are much more likely to have concurrent diagnoses of fibromyalgia, IBS, uterine anomalies, and/or autoimmune diseases.

People diagnosed with these issues often find their treatment isn’t working, or something else just isn’t adding up. That’s often when they come to us.