Minister Blade Nzimande updates Parliament on key Science, Technology and Innovation developments

Yesterday (19 March), the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, MP, responded to Oral Questions from delegates of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and updated Parliament on key developments in South Africa's science, technology and innovation landscape.

Minister Nzimande addressed issues relating South Africa's transition towards a knowledge-based economy, the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence, indigenous knowledge systems, and the strategic leveraging of funding to advance health innovation.

Members of Parliament also engaged the Minister on matters concerning the employment of foreign nationals within the sector, the strengthening of post-graduate support programmes to build the next generation of researchers and innovators, intellectual property protection and progress on the implementation of the Hydrogen Society Roadmap as part of South Africa’s just energy transition.

In updating Parliament on developments under his portfolio, Minister Nzimande also emphatically stated that "My department is not going compromise on the transformation of South Africa's National System of Innovation, particularly as it relates to increasing the number of black and women researchers and scientists."

"All the work we are doing is part of realising our newly adopted departmental mantra of placing science, technology and innovation at the centre of government, education, industry and society" added the Minister.

Minister Nzimande's appearance in Parliament affirms the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation's commitment to transparency, accountability, and ensuring that science, technology and innovation are used to address national challenges such as poverty, inequality and skills development.



Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister)

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Enquiries:Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister)Cell: 064 615 0644E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

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