Evonova Group Launches Espretto - An Advanced Autonomous Coffee Kiosk

AI Robot Barista serves specialty espresso in 50 seconds, prints custom latte art, and operates 24/7 with zero staff.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evonova Group Inc. today announced the commercial launch of Espretto , its autonomous coffee brand, introducing an AI Robot Barista powered by a six-axis robotic arm, AI vision, and Espretto OS — the company’s proprietary intelligent operating system. The system delivers barista-quality specialty coffee in 50 seconds, prints personalised latte art on every cup, and operates continuously without human staff.Designed for high-footfall environments, the compact kiosk fits within a 2.5 square metre footprint, requires no plumbing or specialist installation, and can produce up to 200 cups per fill. The system combines robotics, precision brewing, and intelligent automation to deliver consistent, premium-quality coffee at scale.At the core of the platform is a six-axis robotic arm executing each stage of the brewing process with sub-millimetre accuracy — grinding, dosing, tamping, extracting, and finishing every drink to barista specification. Dual 30-litre milk tanks ensure temperature-controlled microfoam, while an integrated AI latte art printer enables customers to upload custom images via touchscreen or mobile app.Espretto OS orchestrates the entire system, integrating AI vision, automated cleaning cycles, smart diagnostics, and secure cashless payments to ensure reliability and operational efficiency across every unit.The menu is built around ORO No.01, Espretto’s signature four-origin 100% Arabica blend sourced from Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala, and Ethiopia. It includes espresso classics alongside signature drinks and alternative options, all priced approximately 30 percent below traditional premium coffee chains while maintaining projected gross margins of 30 to 40 percent.“We set out to build the most advanced freshly roasted coffee network in the world — and make it accessible to everyone.” said David Rahman, founder of Espretto. “This isn’t a vending machine. It’s a fully autonomous barista — delivering precision, consistency, and personalisation at scale.”Evonova Group is preparing to deploy the first 55 Espretto kiosks by December 2026, targeting airports, corporate offices, hospitals, universities, and transit hubs as part of a broader franchise-led global expansion strategy.The company is currently raising a $600,000 pre-seed round to support initial deployment and scaling. Accredited investors and franchise partners can access further information at espretto.com/invest.To learn more, visit: https://espretto.com/ About Evonova Group / EsprettoEvonova Group Inc. is a technology company focused on building scalable, autonomous consumer platforms. Espretto is its flagship brand, delivering premium specialty coffee through AI-powered robotic kiosks. Its AI Robot Barista combines robotics, Espretto OS, and proprietary coffee blends to serve high-quality coffee at scale — 24/7, with zero staff.For updates, follow on social media:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/evonova-group/ X: https://x.com/evonovagroup

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