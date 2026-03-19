Free, virtual workshop series aims to help embed computer science into elementary instruction

From pattern recognition to problem-solving, the skills elementary teachers focus on every day apply to the world of computer science. A new workshop series aims to help educators naturally integrate computer science concepts into the reading and mathematics lessons they already teach.

The Iowa Department of Education is partnering with Green Hills AEA to provide two elementary-focused computer science professional learning opportunities through a virtual Embedding Computer Science into Everyday Instruction workshop series.

“Studies have shown that exposure to computer science early on plays a critical role in getting students interested in computer science and engineering and linking them to career opportunities,” said Michelle Meier, computer science consultant at the Iowa Department of Education. “We are excited for this opportunity to connect educators with resources and strategies they will be able to incorporate immediately and seamlessly into existing lessons.



In the Embedding Computer Science into Everyday Instruction hands-on, virtual workshop series, participants will:

Explore simple, developmentally appropriate ways to embed computer science into their current instruction.

See how computer science standards naturally connect to literacy, math and patterning through a physical computing device and picture book.

Leave with concrete lesson ideas and classroom-ready strategies.

Gain a clearer understanding of computer science standards and the confidence to integrate computer science into existing curriculum.

Participating teachers must have access to the required materials for the entirety of the learning. Teachers must attend all sessions for the district to receive reimbursement. Information about specific materials to purchase and instructions for reimbursement will be provided with registration confirmation.

Registration is required and closes April 24. For more information on this computer science professional learning opportunity including dates, times and registration details, visit the Department’s computer science webpage or contact Michelle Meier at michelle.meier@iowa.gov.