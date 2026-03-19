Pharma Executives Converge on a Cautious Playbook for Agentic AI

Start narrow, build in guardrails, and plan to monitor for years – that was the consensus at a USEReady-hosted executive gathering in New Jersey.

Pharma is not slow to adopt AI – it is slow to adopt AI carelessly, which is exactly the right instinct.” — Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO, USEReady

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Sciences organizations are not waiting for Agentic AI to mature. They are already implementing it — and running into the decisions that vendor roadmaps haven’t fully prepared them for: which use cases to prioritize, what data infrastructure actually supports autonomous agents, and how to bring an organization along when the technology moves faster than the governance does. Those were the questions on the table at an executive breakfast hosted by USEReady and Elementum at The Westin Princeton in New Jersey recently.The session, part of USEReady’s Breakfast with Agents series, drew senior leaders from R&D, Clinical Operations, Commercial & Medical Affairs, Supply Chain, and Digital functions across the Life Sciences industry. Spanning Go-to-Market Strategy, Brand Performance Monitoring, Market Research, Global Forecasting, Marketing Mix Modeling, and Content Personalization, the discussion revealed where AI agents are already delivering measurable value and where the hard work of enterprise implementation is only beginning.Across organizations at different stages of AI adoption, leaders agreed on three things: the importance of starting with tightly scoped use cases rather than broad mandates, the necessity of clear guardrails built into agent design from the outset, and the need for a structured monitoring program that runs for at least two to three years — a measured approach that reflects the stakes involved when AI operates inside regulated, patient-facing industries.That governance instinct maps closely to principles USEReady has developed for responsible Agentic AI adoption viz., ART. Short for Accuracy, Responsibility, and Trustworthiness, the principles address the three failure points that organizations most commonly encounter when moving AI agents from pilot to production: precision gaps caused by data and algorithm weaknesses, the absence of governance and observability structures for autonomous systems, and poor data lineage that undermines the reliability of AI-driven decisions.For the pharma leaders in the room, several of whom were already navigating these exact challenges, the principles provided a practical language for conversations.“Pharma is not slow to adopt AI – it is slow to adopt AI carelessly, which is exactly the right instinct,” said Uday Hegde, Co-founder and CEO, USEReady. “What we heard in Princeton was a leadership community that understands both the scale of the opportunity and the weight of the responsibility that comes with autonomous systems in this industry.”A second theme that gained significant traction in the room was organizations AI ambitions and the inability of operational teams to work with AI. To that end, USEReady’s AIxcelerate program, an eight-week enterprise AI adoption and enablement journey designed for non-technical, cross-functional business teams, drew considerable interest from attendees. The program moves participants from AI awareness to building and applying AI agents in real business workflows, without requiring coding experience.Priya Raghupathi, Industry Advisor and Senior Pharma Transformation Leader who led the session said, “What struck me most was the honesty in that room. These are leaders who are actively in the middle of implementation decisions, not evaluating AI from a distance. The conversation wasn’t about potential – it was about how to get it right. That’s a meaningful shift from where these discussions were even a year ago.”The Princeton event was the first in the series to focus on Life Sciences. USEReady’s next Breakfast with Agents gathering moves to Dallas on April 2 , where the lens shifts to Energy, Manufacturing, and Engineering Services – industries where the pressure to improve throughput, reliability, and operational decision speed is, if anything, more immediate.Seats for the Dallas event are limited. Those interested in attending can request an invitation at useready.com.About USEReadyFounded in 2011 in New York, USEReady empowers enterprises with AI and data analytics solutions to drive intelligent, autonomous transformation. As a trusted partner to Fortune 500 organizations, USEReady delivers scalable, high-impact solutions through its expertise in agentic AI, decision intelligence, cloud data engineering, and analytics modernization. Leveraging proprietary frameworks, platforms and accelerators, along with industry protocols, USEReady enables customers across manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, retail, energy, travel & hospitality and public sector to achieve measurable outcomes in an agentic world. For more information, visit www.useready.com

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