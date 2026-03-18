Attorney General Bonta Calls on EPA to Resume Enforcement Activity

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a coalition of 12 other attorneys general in calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to rescind a new policy that would significantly weaken federal environmental enforcement and delay action against polluters. In a letter to EPA Commissioner Lee Zeldin, the coalition warns that EPA’s December 2025 “Compliance First” memorandum would slow enforcement of environmental laws, create bureaucratic barriers to holding polluters accountable, and increase pollution that harms communities across the country. The attorneys general also counter EPA’s recent Enforcement and Compliance Annual Results Report, which they contend distorts the agency’s abysmal enforcement record by both brazenly taking credit for the prior administration’s accomplishments and cherry-picking favorable statistics while omitting others.

“The EPA’s attempt to weaken federal enforcement against polluters is a direct threat to public health, which will disproportionately impact our vulnerable communities,” said Attorney General Bonta. “My fellow attorneys general I urge the EPA to reverse course immediately.”

In the letter, the coalition raises serious concerns about the EPA’s December 2025 memorandum titled “Reinforcing a ‘Compliance First’ Orientation for Compliance Assurance and Civil Enforcement Activities.” The attorneys general warn that, despite its stated goal of encouraging compliance, the policy would, in practice, delay enforcement and allow polluters to stall investigations by raising legal challenges that must be elevated through multiple layers of political review. The policy memo discourages the use of key enforcement tools — including penalties, injunctive relief, and supplemental environmental projects — that are often used to stop pollution and address harm to communities. The attorneys general argue that weakening these tools would make it harder to quickly bring polluters into compliance and address environmental damage.

The coalition emphasizes that robust federal enforcement is essential because pollution often crosses state lines. Even states with strong environmental protections rely on consistent federal enforcement to prevent upstream pollution and ensure a level playing field for companies that follow the law. The attorneys general also warn that delays in enforcement would disproportionately harm communities already overburdened by pollution, including communities of color, low-income communities, and rural areas. Increased emissions and discharges caused by delayed enforcement could worsen public health outcomes and environmental conditions in those communities. The attorneys general are urging the EPA to immediately rescind the memorandum and restore long-standing enforcement practices that prioritize compliance while maintaining strong accountability for polluters.

Joining Attorney General Bonta in sending this letter are the attorneys general of New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawai’i, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont.