Opera GX Gaming Browser Lands on Linux After Community Demand

Linux Users Gain a Browser That Optimizes Performance for Gaming and Gives Them Control Over The Resources They Use While Online

OSLO, NORWAY, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opera GX is now on Linux. The gaming browser from Norwegian company Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA] now brings its signature performance controls, gaming integrations, and unparalleled options for customization to the platform.

Demand for a Linux version of Opera GX has hit a breaking point, with gamers and developers consistently asking for the browser to support the platform in public communities and other forums. With this release, Opera GX delivers what many in the community have been waiting for: a gaming browser that aligns with Linux’s privacy-first mindset while still meeting the high-performance expectations of modern gamers.

“PC gaming has long been associated with a single dominant platform, but that’s changing. Bringing GX to Linux users—who are renowned for the control they like to exert over their tools—means gamers and developers can manage browser resources, customize their setup, and keep their system performing exactly the way they want,” said Maciej Kocemba, Product Director, Opera GX.

Opera GX Boosts Performance and Unlocks Next-Level Customization for Linux Users

Linux users are known for pushing their systems further, customizing their tools, and demanding control over how software behaves. These values align closely with the philosophy behind Opera GX. With this release, Linux gamers, developers, and power users can run Opera GX with the same core capabilities already available to Windows and macOS users. Linux users can now use Opera GX to:

- Keep games running smoothly. GX Control introduces performance limiters that let users control how much RAM and network resources the browser can use.

- Watch streams and chat without switching tabs. Opera GX’s sidebar integrations have built-in Twitch and Discord access, making it easy to watch and chat all at once.

- Personalize their browsers to match their setups. GX Mods & Customization let users deck out their browsers with themes, sounds, shaders, and visual effects.

- Reduce distractions and unwanted tracking while browsing. Opera GX’s Ad and Tracker Blockers give users control over the ads and pops-up they see—or don’t—during use.

- Add an extra layer of privacy. Opera GX gives users even more privacy through an optional built-in VPN that operates under a zero-log policy, independently audited by Deloitte.

European Privacy Standards Built Into Opera GX

Opera’s focus on user control also extends to privacy, something many Linux users value, as transparency and data control are often part of what makes the platform their preferred choice. Opera GX on Linux does not collect location data, browsing history, page content, search queries, or information typed into forms and follows the same privacy model used across Opera browsers.

Ad, tracker, and cryptojacking protections are built in, alongside an optional VPN operating under a zero-log policy that has been independently audited. Opera GX is developed in Europe with teams in Norway and Poland, and follows European privacy regulations (GDPR).

Opera GX Supports Various Linux Distros, Will Evolve With Its Community

Opera GX on Linux supports Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, and OpenSUSE-based distributions. The browser can be installed using .deb and .rpm packages, with Flatpak support currently in development.

GX on Linux will receive weekly updates with feedback shared through Discord, forums, and the bug reporting system as the browser continues to evolve with its community.

Opera introduced Opera GX in 2019 as a browser designed specifically for gamers. Since launch, GX has grown from zero users to more than 34 million worldwide, becoming one of Opera’s fastest-growing browsers.

Linux users have been asking, and now it’s here: https://www.opera.com/gx.

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About Opera GX

Opera GX is the browser of choice for millions of gamers seeking a more personalized internet experience. The first browser to allow users to fully customize its appearance, color themes, sounds effects, and audio effects, Opera GX additionally optimizes the computer’s resources for gaming through CPU, RAM, and Network Bandwidth limiters that make the browser less resource-hungry. Users can simply download one of over 10,000 mods to start enjoying a new look that suits their preferences. Opera GX was born in Oslo, Norway in 2019.

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across devices. Hundreds of millions of people use Opera browsers for their unique features on mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is publicly listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol OPRA. Download Opera browsers and other Opera products at opera.com. Learn more at investor.opera.com.

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