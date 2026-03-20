EMI Shielding Market 2026 addressing interference challenges in modern electronics

EMI Shielding Market Size

The Business Research Company’s EMI Shielding Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s EMI Shielding Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EMI shielding market is dominated by a mix of global electronic materials manufacturers and advanced shielding solution companies. Companies are focusing on high-performance conductive coatings, metal foils and meshes, polymer composites, and customizable shielding enclosures to improve electromagnetic compatibility and device reliability in electronic devices. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, product reliability, thermal management, and integration with emerging electronics and communication technologies remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving electronics, telecommunications, and automotive sectors.

Which Market Player Is Leading The EMI Shielding Market?

• According to our research, Laird Technologies Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The advanced materials and electromagnetic shielding division of the company, which is directly involved in the EMI shielding market, provides a wide range of conductive foils, metal meshes, polymer composites, and customized enclosures that support electronic device protection, electromagnetic compatibility, and compliance in regulated electronics environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The EMI Shielding Market?

Major companies operating in the EMI shielding market are Laird Technologies Inc., TE Connectivity Plc., ETS-Lindgren Inc., 3M Company, Henkel AG And Co KGaA, TDK Corporation, W. L. Gore And Associates Inc, PPG Industries Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., Huntsman International LLC, RTP Company Inc, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Marian Inc., Tech-Etch Inc, Molex LLC, HEICO Corporation, EMI Solutions Pvt Ltd, Kitagawa Industries Co. Ltd., Macdermid Enthone Inc, Intermark (USA) Inc., Omega Shielding Products Inc., Greene Rubber Company, Zippertubing Company, Sealing Devices Inc., Orbel Corporation, Spira Manufacturing Corporation, Magnetic Shield Corporation, Marktek Inc.

How Concentrated Is The EMI Shielding Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 3% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent electromagnetic compatibility standards, compliance with electronic device regulations, precision manufacturing requirements, and the need for reliability in industrial, consumer, and telecommunications environments. Leading players such as Laird Technologies Inc., TE Connectivity Plc., ETS-Lindgren Inc., 3M Company, Henkel AG And Co KGaA, TDK Corporation, W. L. Gore And Associates Inc, PPG Industries Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., and Huntsman International LLC hold notable market shares through diversified shielding solutions, advanced material technologies, established OEM partnerships, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in conductive foils, metal meshes, polymer composites, and customizable enclosures. As demand for high-performance electromagnetic compatibility, electronic device protection, and compliant industrial and consumer electronics applications grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Laird Technologies Inc. (1%)

o TE Connectivity Plc. (1%)

o ETS-Lindgren Inc. (0.5%)

o 3M Company (0.4%)

o Henkel AG And Co KGaA (0.3%)

o TDK Corporation (0.3%)

o W. L. Gore And Associates Inc (0.2%)

o PPG Industries Inc. (0.2%)

o Saint-Gobain S.A. (0.2%)

o Huntsman International LLC (0.1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The EMI Shielding Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the EMI shielding market include 3M Company, Laird Performance Materials, Parker Chomerics, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Rogers Corporation, Lord Corporation, Panacol-Elosol GmbH, TDK Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Wurth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG, Huber+Suhner AG, Covestro AG, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Solvay S.A., Alantum Advanced Materials Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The EMI Shielding Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the EMI shielding market include Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics, Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., RS Components, Future Electronics Inc., Newark (Premier Farnell), TTI Inc., Allied Electronics & Automation, Macnica Inc., Westburne Electrical Supply Inc., EET Group A/S, Ingram Micro Inc., TD SYNNEX Corporation, Bechtle AG, ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A., ScanSource Inc., Redington Limited, Exclusive Networks SA, Mindware FZ LLC, Logicom Public Limited, ASBIS Enterprises PLC.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The EMI Shielding Market?

• Major end users in the EMI shielding market include Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Qualcomm Incorporated, Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson AB, Nokia Corporation, Siemens AG, Bosch Rexroth AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Sony Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Flex Ltd., Jabil Inc., Foxconn Technology Group, Pegatron Corporation, ZTE Corporation.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Noncombustible electromagnetic wave shielding films are transforming the EMI shielding market by combining fire resistance, waterproofing, and high-frequency isolation for outdoor and mobile applications.

• Example: In July 2025, Koyo Sangyo Co. Ltd. launched Japan’s first noncombustible electromagnetic wave shielding film.

• Its PVC-based, heat-weldable membrane design with 99.9% infrared reflectance and 1,040 mm × 50 m roll format enhances deployment efficiency, ensures regulatory compliance, and supports robust EMI protection in defense and logistics settings.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Silver Nanowire EMI Shielding Enhancing Automotive Electromagnetic Performance

• Dual-Layer Knitted Wire Mesh Improving Cable EMI Protection

• Multi-Axis Conductive Foam Strengthening Miniaturized Device Shielding

• Conductive Elastomer Gaskets Supporting Advanced EMI Protection In Military And Commercial Systems

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