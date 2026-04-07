Tarantin Industries expands technology catalog through distribution partnership with One-Tank

New agreement brings satellite propane tank monitoring and virtual metering to marketers east of the Mississippi River

With solutions like the One-Tank Pulse, propane marketers can access reliable tank data and virtual metering insights to plan more effectively and operate with greater confidence.” — William Lawson, COO, Tarantin Industries

FREEHOLD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tarantin Industries , Inc., a leading distributor of propane and energy equipment, today announced a new distribution partnership with One-Tank. This collaboration brings the One-Tank Pulse - a satellite-enabled propane tank monitoring device with integrated virtual metering capabilities - to Tarantin’s extensive network of propane marketers across the Eastern United States.As propane companies look to improve delivery efficiency and manage dispersed tank populations, reliable monitoring in rural and low-connectivity areas remains a persistent challenge. One-Tank’s satellite-based solution addresses this gap, enabling consistent tank-level visibility where cellular coverage is limited or unavailable.William Lawson, Chief Operating Officer at Tarantin Industries, Inc., said the partnership strengthens Tarantin’s ability to deliver practical, future-ready solutions to its customers. “Propane marketers are increasingly focused on optimizing delivery and improving service reliability,” said Lawson. “With solutions like the One-Tank Pulse, they can access reliable tank data and virtual metering insights to plan more effectively and operate with greater confidence. We’re pleased to expand access to these capabilities for the propane companies we serve.”Beyond propane tank monitoring, the One-Tank platform transforms Pulse data into virtual metering insights, helping marketers anticipate demand, reduce runouts, and refine delivery schedules.“This partnership gives propane marketers easier access to reliable and surprisingly affordable satellite monitoring through a distributor they already trust,” said Brian Humphrey, CEO at One-Tank. “It also supports the shift toward modern, data-driven operations, with tools that help marketers better understand demand and make more informed delivery decisions.”This strategic move underscores Tarantin Industries' commitment to providing forward-looking technical expertise and modern equipment that helps propane marketers operate safely and efficiently in a competitive market.About One-TankOne-Tank provides satellite propane tank monitoring and proprietary virtual metering solutions designed exclusively for propane marketers. By transforming tank readings into actionable delivery intelligence, One-Tank helps propane companies improve efficiency, reduce runouts, optimize routing, and operate with greater visibility and control.About Tarantin Industries, Inc.Founded in 1983, Tarantin Industries, Inc. is a leading distributor of propane and energy equipment serving marketers throughout its territory. Tarantin provides the products, technical expertise, and support propane companies rely on to operate safely and efficiently, including technologies such as satellite tank monitoring and virtual metering that improve delivery planning and operational visibility.

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