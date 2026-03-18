TraineryHCM Wins Recognition for Best Innovative, Emerging Tech Solution in Talent Development

Mahesh Kumar, Founder | Managing Director, TraineryHCM

The 2026 Lighthouse Tech Awards recognition reflects the strength of the TraineryLEARN solution and its differentiation in the market.

When you align employee development with business goals and connect the right data, learning stops being a function and becomes a catalyst for smarter decisions and meaningful growth.” — Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TraineryHCM ™ has received the Finalist Award for Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution in Talent Development in the 2026 Lighthouse Tech Awards program. This recognition reflects the strength of the TraineryLEARN solution and the differentiation it brings to the market.“TraineryLEARN delivers the features that you would expect from an enterprise LMS, with a twist – its integrated Training Management System (TMS) and Coaching Management System (CMS) differentiate it from many other enterprise learning platforms and make it useful for organizations that deliver training and/or coaching to their employees at scale,” said the Lighthouse Research & Advisory Awards Judging Panel.The newly renamed Lighthouse Tech Awards program highlights HR technology companies serving employers and employees across North America, EMEA, and APAC. Formerly known as the HR Tech Awards, the program evolved this year to reflect its continued growth and influence across the global HR technology landscape. Now in its seventh year, the program recognizes solutions that support workforce hiring, development, performance, and retention.TraineryLEARN replaces disconnected learning tools with a single system that manages training, coaching, credentials, and learning at scale. It tracks outcomes across all learning programs and modalities, providing a fully integrated view of skills training and the learning & development ecosystem.While many vendors offer individual LMS or TMS tools, Trainery takes a new approach, viewing talent development as an integrated, rapid-growth ecosystem and a driver of business performance. The unified HCM foundation connects performance, pay, and growth, without silos or complexity.“With TraineryLEARN, development ties directly to skill gaps surfaced in real performance data. Learning builds capability, capability improves performance, and performance informs compensation. This growth triangle elevates learning from operational tracking to a data-driven approach that turns employee development into tangible business outcomes," shared Mahesh Kumar, Founder and Managing Director of TraineryHCM.George Rogers, Chief Strategy Officer at Lighthouse, notes, “HR leaders are navigating constant change. Technology should simplify work, not add complexity. The Lighthouse Tech Awards spotlight providers that are building solutions employers can actually implement, scale, and trust. That clarity is more important than ever.”“On behalf of our entire team, we are honored to be recognized for our innovative technology. This achievement reflects our commitment to meeting the real-world needs of clients,” said Kumar.Lighthouse Tech Awards serve as a trusted signal in a crowded marketplace, helping technology buyers identify solutions with proven results and meaningful differentiation. Each submission is rigorously evaluated by an independent panel of practitioners, consultants, and educators to ensure measurable impact, innovation, and practical application in real-world environments.In partnership with UNLEASH America, Lighthouse is recognizing winners during the UNLEASH America 2026 Conference in Las Vegas, March 17-19.ABOUTTraineryHCM is an all-in-one Human Capital Management (HCM) suite that connects performance management, learning and development, and compensation planning in a single platform. Unlike point solutions, TraineryHCM’s four pillars – Performance, TraineryLEARN, CompBldr, and TraineryCORE – share data natively, eliminating silos between HR tools. Learn more at TraineryHCM.com.

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