'THE GARDENER' Blooms on the Big Screen Beginning April 17

"THE GARDENER" in theaters April 17

Radha Mitchell–Led Drama from First-Time Filmmaker Dabney Day with National Theatrical Release

THE GARDENER is the perfect film to roll out this spring. It's led by a powerful female protagonist in a timely, visually poetic story about renewal, connection, and the healing power of nature.” — Kirt Eftekhar, Area 23a

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Area 23a , a leading event-based theatrical distributor and SunflowerFilms have announced a partnership for the theatrical release of THE GARDENER , a narrative feature starring Radha Mitchell, marking the feature directorial debut of Dabney Day.The film will open theatrically on April 17th, with Area 23a teaming up with leading exhibitors to bring this transformative, female-empowered film to major markets nationwide, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Philadelphia, Charlotte, and beyond.After the loss of her husband and father, Sabena Weathers (Radha Mitchell) fights to preserve her family’s cosmetics empire while facing a hostile takeover. Seeking refuge, she retreats to a remote mountaintop garden cottage, where a chance encounter with a simple gardener (William Miller) sparks a powerful journey of love, self-discovery and transformation. Rooted in quiet mystery and emotional truth, THE GARDENER explores loss, healing and the courage to realize one’s true self.Watch the official trailer here.Day, a longtime creative force in Hollywood, brings a distinctive background to her debut feature. A pioneer in film and television product placement, she was mentored by Academy Award–winning cinematographer John Alonzo (Raging Bull, Norma Rae) and gained immersive on-set experience working with Joel Schumacher on A Time to Kill.As part of the release campaign, Area 23a, SunflowerFilms, and the filmmakers will partner with botanical gardens, florists, permaculture organizations, and women’s groups, creating community-driven events tied to the film’s themes of renewal and connection.Area 23a owner Kirt Eftekhar commented, "THE GARDENER is the perfect film to roll out this spring. It's led by a powerful female protagonist in a timely, visually poetic story about renewal, connection, and the healing power of nature. There's a huge audience hungry for strong female-led films that celebrate resilience, and we're excited to bring this beautiful story to theaters across the country."About Area 23a:Area 23a is a leading event-based theatrical distributor dedicated to creating large-scale, community-driven big-screen experiences. The company specializes in hybrid theatrical releases, combining traditional theatrical engagements with curated one-night and limited event screenings designed to bring audiences together around meaningful films.Area 23a has released acclaimed titles, including Fantastic Fungi, Common Ground, and Glen Campbell… I’ll Be Me, among others, and is known for building partnerships with filmmakers, cultural institutions, and grassroots organizations to extend the life and impact of films beyond the theater.By reimagining theatrical distribution as a shared cultural moment, Area 23a connects films with audiences through conversation, connection, and collective experience.For more information visit https://www.thegardenermovie.com/ Follow "The Gardener" on social https://www.instagram.com/thegardenermovie/ https://www.facebook.com/gardenermovie and https://www.youtube.com/@TheGardenerMovie

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