Chairman Comer Issues Subpoena to Attorney General Pam Bondi

WASHINGTON—Following the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform’s approval of a motion to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi to appear for a deposition on the Department of Justice’s handling of the Epstein investigation and compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today issued the subpoena. The subpoena cover letter can be found here.

Separately, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche will provide members of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform a private briefing on Wednesday, March 18.