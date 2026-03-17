PRA publishes liquidity reform proposals

News release

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has today published proposals aimed at ensuring banks can monetise liquid assets quickly in a fast-paced stress event – such as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in 2023.

Specifically, the PRA consultation to modernise liquidity standards proposes to:

Require firms to evaluate their liquidity, identify barriers to monetising assets, and conduct internal stress tests on how they would react to rapid outflows within a week (alongside a month in current reporting);

Remove an exemption for sovereign bonds and other “level 1 assets” for annual testing of monetising non-liquid assets, to provide further assurance that firms are able to quickly raise liquidity;

Reduce data requests of firms in other areas around this topic, preventing an overall increase in reporting as a result of the changes;

Encourage firms to be operationally prepared to make use of central bank facilities when needed.

The PRA’s proposals focus on preparedness for stress by ensuring liquidity is available, while not setting additional requirements to hold more liquid assets and minimising additional work for firms.

Sam Woods, Deputy Governor for Prudential Regulation and Chief Executive Officer of the PRA, said:

“This proposed update of our liquidity requirements takes forward key lessons we’ve learnt from the past few years. We’ve focused the changes not on increasing the amount of liquid assets banks have to hold, but instead on making sure that those assets do what they say on the tin and really are usable in the event of a run.”

These proposals come in light of the significant advancement in banking, payment and communication technology since they were last updated in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. They also factor in significant lessons learnt from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse in March 2023.

The changes sit alongside the PRA’s extensive work to maintain stability and promote growth and competitiveness in the financial sector. Recent changes include:

Notes to editors