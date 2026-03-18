Western Timber Frame Builds Timber Structures With Cabinetry Precision, Patented Engineering, And Integrated Power

Based in Payson, Utah, the company has delivered 6,000+ custom pergolas, pavilions, and cabanas nationwide using a patented joint system tested to 11,000 lbs.

PAYSON, UT, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Co-founder Hyrum Thompson learned his standard in cabinetry at age 14: if you have to hide it, it's not done. Decades later, that same intolerance for shortcuts is the founding principle at Western Timber Frame — and the reason the company's structures have survived hurricanes, earned 28 Best of State awards, and landed three consecutive spots on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list.At the center of every Western Timber Frame structure is The Dovetail Difference® — a patented trapezoidal mortise and tenon joint that eliminates exposed bolts, screws, and metal hangers entirely. Thompson developed it after identifying a flaw in traditional joinery: conventional center-cut mortises weaken the post at its core. His exterior beveled design distributes load across a broader surface area without compromising the timber itself. Independent engineering tests have verified the joint holds over 11,000 lbs. of force — 500% greater than conventional fastener-based connections. The geometry tightens under load, flexes with the natural seasonal movement of timber, and requires no maintenance, re-tightening, or hardware replacement over time.That standard carries through every component. Structures are built with full-dimension, rough-sawn timbers — not the undersized dimensional lumber found in kit pergolas. The 8,000 Series, the company's most popular line, uses 8×8 posts, 4×12 beams, 3×10 rafters, and 2×6 shade planks. A 14′×22′ structure in this series contains 1,382 board feet of timber and weighs 4,561 lbs. Before shipping, every structure receives two backrolled coats of Sherwin-Williams UV-rated exterior stain — applied in-shop, including the interior faces of joints that become unreachable after assembly. The customer receives a finished structure, not a project.In 2017, Hurricane Irma swept through Florida and cleared most outdoor structures in its path. A Western Timber Frame pergola held firm. Homeowner Kenneth Baker wrote afterward: "She stood tall and proud and never wavered. Be proud of your product." Standard structures are wind-rated to 120 mph, enabled in part by the company's proprietary EarthAnchor™ Structural Knife Plates — custom-engineered aluminum hardware that anchors each post to its footing, acts as a moisture barrier between timber and concrete, and installs completely concealed within the post. These plates are not available at retail; they are engineered specifically for each project.Design at Western Timber Frame begins with how people actually use a space. Co-founder and president Laurence Bunker built the company's design philosophy around one statistic from the Journal of Leisure Research: family leisure satisfaction is the single strongest predictor of overall family life satisfaction. Every layout is developed around guest flow, zone definition — dining, lounge, and service — and proportions that hold up when real people arrive. The company applies the golden ratio (1:1.618) to structural dimensions and quantifies shade through its proprietary ShadePrint™ metric: Western Timber Frame standard kits average 80%+ ShadePrint™, comparable to standing under a large shade tree. Most competing kits produce below 40–50%.The company's most popular upgrade, TimberVolt® Power , solves the problem of outdoor electrical infrastructure by eliminating it entirely as an afterthought. Each TimberVolt post is center-drilled to create an internal wiring pathway; electrical boxes are routed within the timber to accept standard 120V components. Posts arrive pre-wired and ready for panel connection — supporting lighting, ceiling fans, heaters, and outlets for televisions and speakers, with no visible conduit. Combined with a patent-pending moisture cap system that seals the post-to-beam joint, Western Timber Frame structures address every failure point conventional outdoor construction leaves exposed.KEY FACTS●Patented systems: The Dovetail Differencejoinery, Beam-to-Post™ connection, EarthAnchor™ Knife Plate, patent-pending moisture cap, TimberVoltPower.●Joint strength: 11,000+ lbs. independently tested — 500% greater than conventional fastener connections.●Wind rating: 120 mph standard; engineerable to 120+ mph.●ShadePrint™: 80%+ standard — most competing kits average below 40–50%.●Awards: 28 Best of State; Best of Houzz four consecutive years; Inc. 5000 three consecutive years.●Scale: 6,000+ structures delivered to all 50 states.●Sustainability: U.S. softwood forests maintain net growth; ~3 trees planted for every 1 harvested.ABOUT WESTERN TIMBER FRAMEWestern Timber Frame is a family-owned designer and builder of custom timber structures based in Payson, Utah, serving residential and commercial clients across all 50 states. Founded by Hyrum Thompson and Laurence Bunker, the company is known for The Dovetail Difference— a patented joinery system tested to 500% greater structural strength than conventional fastener connections. To schedule a free design consultation, visit westerntimberframe.com or call (877) 870-8755.

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