Datamax Inc. Launches ActaMSP Website, Introducing a Dedicated Brand for Its Long-Standing Managed IT Services

ActaMSP launches to deliver proactive managed IT services, cybersecurity, and IT support for small businesses and local government organizations across Texas.

DALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Datamax Inc. has launched the new website for ActaMSP, introducing the dedicated brand for its long-standing managed IT services practice that has been supporting organizations with technology consulting, network management, and cybersecurity solutions since 1998. The new website, www.actamsp.com , provides a modern digital experience for businesses seeking reliable managed IT services, cybersecurity protection, and strategic technology management.While the ActaMSP brand is new, the expertise behind it is not. Datamax has been delivering IT consulting and managed network services for more than two decades, growing its technology services through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.Key milestones in the company’s IT services growth include:· 1998: IT services operations begin in Dallas· 2000: Expansion through acquisition of Micro Computer Technologies in Little Rock· 2018: Acquisition of the managed IT business of East Texas Copy Systems in Tyler, TexasAs the IT services practice continued to grow, Datamax created the ActaMSP brand to provide a dedicated identity focused specifically on managed IT services and technology consulting.ActaMSP helps organizations strengthen their technology infrastructure through services including:· Managed IT services and proactive system monitoring· Cybersecurity protection and compliance management· Cloud services and network infrastructure management· Strategic IT consulting and long-term technology planning“ActaMSP represents the continued evolution of the IT services our team has been delivering to clients for decades,” said Justin Huffaker, President and Founder, ActaMSP. “By creating a dedicated brand for managed IT services, we are able to provide even greater focus on helping organizations strengthen their technology infrastructure, improve security, and support long-term business growth.”The new ActaMSP website reflects the company’s commitment to providing organizations with:1. Proactive IT support and monitoring2. Strategic technology guidance3. Security-focused infrastructure management4. Long-term IT partnerships built on trust and responsivenessToday, ActaMSP continues to grow as a regional managed service provider serving organizations across Texas, Arkansas, and surrounding markets, combining enterprise-level expertise with the personalized service Datamax has built its reputation on.Organizations interested in learning more about managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions from ActaMSP can visit www.actamsp.com About ActaMSPActaMSP is the Datamax brand dedicated to providing advanced IT consulting and comprehensive managed network services. Built on a technology services foundation that began in 1998, the organization has grown through strategic expansion and acquisitions to become a regional managed service provider serving organizations across Texas, Arkansas, and surrounding markets. ActaMSP helps businesses operate more securely and efficiently through proactive IT management, cybersecurity protection, cloud solutions, and strategic technology guidance.###

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