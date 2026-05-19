Solectrix Joins EVONOMY’s Ecosystem, Expanding Advanced Embedded Vision and Imaging Solutions for Mobility

Strategic collaboration integrates Solectrix’s high-performance Vision Processing Unit (SXVPU) into EVONOMY’s Ecosystem leveraged by global OEMs

By partnering with EVONOMY, we gain a strong local partner who opens doors and provides valuable industry access while presenting our SXVPU platform to OEMs and integrators” — Andreas Rottmair, CSO at Solectrix GmbH

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EVONOMY Group — a leader in Technical and Commercial services for Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software — and Solectrix , an innovator in high-end embedded electronics and advanced imaging technology — today announced a strategic partnership to feature Solectrix’s solutions within EVONOMY’s Ecosystem. At the center of this collaboration is the SXVPU (Smart eXtensible Vision Processing Unit), a rugged, high-performance platform designed to handle the most demanding multi-camera and AI-driven imaging applications. By joining the EVONOMY Ecosystem, Solectrix will provide global OEMs and system integrators with scalable, low-latency vision solutions tailored for the harsh environments of industrial and off-highway machinery.ACCELERATING SOFTWARE-DEFINED ARCHITECTURE THROUGH HIGH-END EMBEDDED VISIONSolectrix distinguishes itself as a premier one-stop partner, offering vertically integrated support across the entire product lifecycle — from initial Proof of Concept and R&D to hardware/software design and industrial-grade manufacturing. By integrating the SXVPU into the EVONOMY Ecosystem, Solectrix brings a powerful Edge AI and vision processing platform to software-defined off-highway vehicles. Optimized for real-time processing of multi-camera and sensor data, the SXVPU enables advanced perception, object detection, and viewing applications with low latency, high efficiency, and reliable 24/7 operation in harsh environments. Additionally, the SXVPU provides OEMs with the ability to implement customized AI-driven vehicle functions while maintaining robust cybersecurity and secure OTA update capabilities. This combination enables future-ready automation and intelligent vehicle architectures without compromising reliability or system integration efficiency."Solectrix sees North America as a key growth market for embedded vision in industrial and mobile machinery," said Andreas Rottmair, CSO at Solectrix GmbH. "By partnering with EVONOMY, we gain a strong local partner who opens doors and provides valuable industry access while presenting our SXVPU platform to OEMs and integrators who need rugged, low-latency multi-camera processing for demanding real-world applications.""The addition of Solectrix to our Ecosystem significantly strengthens our ability to support OEMs in the transition toward autonomous and software-defined platforms," said Anthony R. Giesey, SVP and Head of Engineering at EVONOMY Group. "Solectrix’s end-to-end expertise in high-end imaging and their SXVPU platform provide the sensory and processing capabilities necessary for the complex perception tasks our customers face in the off-highway and mobility sectors."ABOUT EVONOMY GROUPEVONOMY Group is composed of independent brands providing Technical & Commercial services with industry-leading expertise in Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software. The Evonomy Brand delivers technical consulting services focused on reducing the time & cost which clients spend obtaining data & identifying solutions that meet their needs. Signature services include E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and Component Selection Recommendation (CSR). The REPfirm Brand provides suppliers with Sales & Business Development representation services featuring a team of technical sales experts with highly-cultivated customer relationships for promoting sustainable growth. The EVONOMY Energy Brand focuses on architecting sustainable power generation, distribution, and energy storage for three core markets: Commercial & Industrial (C&I), Residential & Consumer (R&C), and Datacenter.ABOUT SOLECTRIXSolectrix GmbH is a Germany-based specialist for embedded electronics, embedded vision and customized high-performance systems. The company develops and manufactures innovative hardware and software solutions for demanding industrial and mobility applications, combining deep system expertise with strong engineering services. With its SXVPU platform, Solectrix delivers a rugged embedded vision processing solution for multi-camera, real-time and AI-enabled applications in industrial vehicles, mobile machinery and other harsh-environment use cases.For more information, visit https://solectrix.de/en/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.