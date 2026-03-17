Azilen Technologies Becomes Merge Service Partner to Accelerate HRTech and HRIS Integrations

Azilen partners with Merge to accelerate HRTech and HRIS integrations for SaaS platforms with unified API-driven architecture.

Integration ecosystems are core to SaaS growth. Merge and Azilen together support that journey” — Tarak Joshi, VP - Sales, Azilen Technologies

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azilen Technologies, an enterprise AI development company specializing in HR software development and integration, has been recognized as an official Merge Service Partner. Through this partnership, Azilen Technologies will help HRTech companies design, implement, and scale HR integrations using the Merge platform. The collaboration combines Azilen’s deep expertise in HR system integrations with Merge’s unified API infrastructure, enabling SaaS platforms across the United States, Canada, and Europe to accelerate the delivery of enterprise-grade HRIS integrations.As a certified Merge Service Partner, Azilen Technologies will support HRTech companies that are building integration-heavy products or expanding their HR platform ecosystems. The company will assist SaaS teams in launching new integrations powered by Merge, migrating existing HR integrations into a unified API architecture, and enabling secure data synchronization across multiple HR and payroll systems. By combining Merge’s unified integration layer with Azilen’s HR software development expertise, organizations can launch HR integrations faster while reducing the internal effort required to build and maintain connectors.Azilen Technologies brings 17+ years of product engineering experience to this partnership, with a strong focus on building integration-first SaaS platforms and connected enterprise data ecosystems. The company has extensive experience designing HR integration architectures that connect HRIS platforms, payroll systems, and workforce management tools into a unified technology environment. Through its HR integration services , Azilen has worked on integration scenarios involving platforms such as Workday, HiBob, SAP SuccessFactors, ADP, and other enterprise HR systems, enabling seamless employee data exchange, workflow automation, and real-time synchronization across HR platforms. HR system integration allows organizations to connect recruitment, payroll, benefits, and performance systems so that employee data flows automatically across tools and improves operational efficiency.With the growing demand for connected HR ecosystems, SaaS companies increasingly require scalable integration strategies that allow their products to integrate seamlessly with the HR platforms used by their customers. Azilen’s engineering teams work closely with product and platform leaders to architect HR integration frameworks that support high-volume data synchronization, employee lifecycle automation, and multi-system interoperability. The partnership with Merge allows these integration frameworks to be implemented more efficiently by leveraging a unified API that provides access to dozens of HRIS integrations while reducing integration maintenance overhead.In fact, Azilen’s team brings expertise across API-led architecture, event-driven integrations, middleware development, and cloud-native infrastructure, enabling SaaS companies to build highly scalable HRTech platforms that integrate with modern enterprise software ecosystems. This technical foundation allows Azilen to support HRTech companies building integration-heavy products that require secure, reliable, and scalable HRIS connector ecosystems.The collaboration between Azilen Technologies and Merge is aimed at helping HRTech innovators accelerate their integration strategies and deliver more connected software experiences to their customers. By combining Merge’s unified HR integration platform with Azilen’s experience in product engineering and HR system integration, SaaS companies can simplify the complexity of integrating with multiple HR systems while bringing new HR integration capabilities to market faster.About Azilen TechnologiesAzilen Technologies is an AI development service provider with 17+ years of experience helping B2B SaaS platforms scale through robust architecture, deep domain expertise, and outcome-driven delivery.The company specializes in complex integrations, unified data ecosystems, and API-led product development across integration-heavy environments. Their teams combine strong engineering rigor with a product mindset, enabling us to act not just as implementers, but as long-term technology partners.As an integration partner, Azilen Technologies brings proven experience in building and managing large connector ecosystems, accelerating time-to-market while maintaining enterprise-grade security, scalability, and reliability.About MergeMerge provides a unified API platform that enables SaaS companies to integrate with multiple third-party business systems through a single integration layer. By offering standardized APIs across categories such as HRIS, payroll, recruiting, accounting, CRM, and ticketing platforms, Merge simplifies the process of building and maintaining integrations. Instead of developing and supporting individual connectors for each system, product teams can use Merge to access a wide ecosystem of integrations through one normalized API while maintaining secure authentication, consistent data models, and reliable synchronization.

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