NEW color2go from BYK-Gardner USA

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Portable color and gloss measurement with digital standards

The NEW color2go, portable spectrophotometer combines precise color and 60° gloss measurement into one with digital standards.” — John Kowalski, Director of Marketing

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BYK-Gardner – worldwide partner of the automotive, paint and plastic industries for quality control of color, appearance and physical properties – is introducing the new color2go , portable spectrophotometer that combines precise color and 60° gloss measurement with digital standards. The instrument complements the newly introduced color2check and extends BYK Gardner's portfolio to meet the full range of customer requirements from price sensitive beginners to professional users with high speciﬁcations.The color2go features a lightweight and rugged design with horizontal alignment, making color and gloss measurements simple, stable, and secure. Its 2.8-inch color touchscreen with icon-based menus, clear data tables and graphical displays ensures intuitive operation. "Touch and swipe" can be used as on a smartphone — even when wearing gloves — enabling efﬁcient use in laboratory, production, or ﬁeld environments. To ensure long term protection, the instrument is delivered with a dedicated garage. When not in use, the color2go can be safely stored to protect it from dust. The garage also provides space for the test standard box so that it's always close at hand.Technical performance is a key criterion when selecting a portable spectrophotometer, especially when they are used in a global supply chain process. The color2go offers improved measurement accuracy and supports the exchange of digital standards, enabling consistent color management across locations and partners worldwide. For materials containing ﬂuorescent ingredients, long term color stability may be affected by exposure to sunlight. The color2go detects ﬂuorescence and provides a warning message when such materials are measured. This helps users evaluate potential color changes over time and ensures greater conﬁdence in quality assessments.To support smart and efﬁcient data analysis, the color2go is supplied with two smart-chart licenses. The intuitive software enables comprehensive evaluation of color and appearance data. It is available in two versions:● smart-lab for ﬂexible laboratory workﬂows e.g. QC of supplied parts or R&D tasks.● smart-process for a standardized global process control with deﬁned measurement procedures and consistent reporting across locations.With its combination of precise measurement technology, practical design, integrated software, and user focused functionality, the color2go offers a well-balanced solution for both – routine quality control and more demanding applications.For more information visit www.byk-instruments.com

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