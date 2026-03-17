Smarter Enterprise Transformation Accelerating The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Transformation Market 2026

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Transformation Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Transformation Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Transformation Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Transformation Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Transformation Market to Surpass $100 billion in 2030. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Transformation market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Transformation Market in 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation market in 2030, valued at $35,189 million. The market is expected to grow from $8,569 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33%. The exponential growth is supported by the demand of IoT and connected devices and growing adoption of automation.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Transformation Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation market in 2030, valued at $27,956 million. The market is expected to grow from $9,426 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of automation and rising investment in AI startups.

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What will be Largest Segment in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Transformation Market in 2030?

The artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation market is segmented by component into solution and services. The solution market will be the largest segment of the artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation market segmented by component, accounting for 58% or $58,061 million of the total in 2030. The solution market will be supported by rising demand for end-to-end digital modernization across enterprises, increasing focus on process automation and efficiency improvement, growing need for data-driven decision-making across business functions, higher adoption of enterprise analytics for operational optimization, expanding use of intelligent tools to enhance customer experience, strong demand for scalable digital platforms, and growing investments in outcome-based digital initiatives.

The artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation market is segmented by technology into machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and other technologies. The machine learning (ML) market will be the largest segment of the artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation market segmented by technology, accounting for 42% or $41,717 million of the total in 2030. The machine learning (ML) market will be supported by rising enterprise focus on predictive analytics for business planning, growing use of data-driven models to improve operational efficiency, increasing adoption of intelligent decision-support systems, strong demand for pattern recognition across large datasets, growing emphasis on risk assessment and forecasting, rising need for personalization across digital channels, and expanding use of automation in core business processes.

The artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation market is segmented by deployment mode into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based market will be the largest segment of the artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation market segmented by deployment mode, accounting for 70% or $70,102 million of the total in 2030. The cloud-based market will be supported by demand for scalable and flexible infrastructure, lower upfront investment requirements, ease of deployment and accessibility, increasing adoption of subscription-based models, growing remote workforce trends, faster implementation cycles, and rising preference for centralized data access.

The artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation market is segmented by industry vertical into banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecommunications, government and public sector, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and other end-use industries. The banking financial services and insurance (BFSI) market will be the largest segment of the artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation market segmented by industry vertical, accounting for 25% or $24,683 million of the total in 2030. The banking financial services and insurance (BFSI) market will be supported by increasing need for fraud detection, demand for risk assessment and compliance management, growing focus on personalized financial services, automation of customer interactions, rising transaction volumes, need for operational efficiency, and expansion of digital banking services.

What is the expected CAGR for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Transformation Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation market leading up to 2030 is 28%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Transformation Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape enterprise operations, data-driven decision-making, and customer experience management across industries worldwide.

Demand Of IoT And Connected Devices - The demand of IoT and connected devices will become a key driver of growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation market by 2030. As enterprises and industries increasingly adopt IoT solutions to collect, transmit and analyze vast amounts of machine-generated data, the proliferation of connected devices drives the need for intelligent, AI-based systems that can process and derive actionable insights in real-time. Analyst projections indicate that the number of connected IoT devices worldwide is growing rapidly year on year, with billions of connections expected through the decade, reflecting a broader trend toward pervasive connectivity and digital ecosystems. As organizations deploy larger and more diverse IoT networks that feed vast datasets into enterprise systems, the integration of AI capabilities becomes essential to automate decision-making, optimize operations and create predictive intelligence, thereby significantly driving demand for AI-enabled digital transformation solutions across sectors. As a result, demand of IoT and connected devices is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Adoption Of Digital Twins And Simulation Technologies - The adoption of digital twins and simulation technologies will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation market by 2030. Digital twins, dynamic, data-driven virtual replicas of physical systems such as cities, infrastructure and enterprise operations, enable organizations to monitor, simulate and optimize processes in real time by integrating live data streams from sensors and enterprise systems, supporting predictive analytics and decision-making. As more enterprises and public-sector organizations deploy digital twins and advanced simulation tools to enhance operational efficiency, risk mitigation and scenario planning, the demand for AI-enabled platforms and services that can interpret, learn from and generate insights from these simulations significantly increases. Consequently, the adoption of digital twins and simulation technologies is projected to contributing to a 1.3% annual growth in the market.

Growing Adoption Of Automation - The growing adoption of automation will serve as a key growth catalyst for the artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation market by 2030. Industrial automation through robotics is rapidly expanding as manufacturers seek to enhance productivity, reduce labor costs, improve precision and strengthen resilience against supply chain disruptions, with global factory robot installations more than doubling over the past decade. The widespread deployment of robots across key sectors such as automotive, electronics, consumer goods and logistics underscores how automation technologies are becoming central to modern industrial operations, enabling real-time data collection, predictive maintenance and integrated control systems that feed rich datasets into enterprise decision engines. This accelerating shift toward automated production environments is driving organizations to invest in intelligent AI platforms and solutions that can manage, interpret and drive action from automation-generated data. Therefore, this growing adoption of automation is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Investment In AI Startups - The rising investment in AI startups will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation market by 2030. Increased capital flows into early-stage and growth-stage AI companies provide critical funding for research and development, talent acquisition and the commercialization of innovative AI solutions across sectors such as enterprise software, automation, analytics and customer experience platforms. Around the world and particularly in major technology hubs, investors are channeling record amounts of venture capital and strategic funding into AI-centric startups, with many companies securing significant rounds that fuel rapid scaling and attract further institutional participation. This surge in AI funding not only accelerates product innovation but also increases the availability of enterprise-ready AI solutions. Consequently, the rising investment in AI startups is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Transformation Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation market, the artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation solutions market, the machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation market, and the artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation for BFSI market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $138 billion in market value by 2030, driven by advances in intelligent automation, scalable cloud integration, predictive analytics capabilities, and AI-powered financial risk intelligence. This surge reflects the accelerating enterprise-wide adoption of AI technologies that embed real-time decision intelligence, operational automation, and data-driven business transformation into core digital ecosystems, fueling transformative growth within the broader AI in digital transformation industry.

The cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation market is projected to grow by $51,752 million, the artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation solutions market by $39,860 million, the machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation market by $29,242 million, and the artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation for BFSI market by $17,166 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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