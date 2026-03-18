Forza Expands Industry Access to Advanced HyPer Polymer Technology

Forza. Performance Elevated. HyPer Polymer Product Line HyPer Polymers™ compared to silicones and polyurethanes

Forza's Advanced MS Polymer Adhesive Technology Is Shifting Industries Toward Safer, High-Performance Bonding & Sealing Solutions

MS polymer technology represents the next evolution of industrial bonding. Our mission is to bring safer, higher-performance adhesive solutions to the industries that depend on reliable bonding.” — Rob Glenn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forza Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of industrial adhesives, sealants, and specialty tapes, announced the expansion of its advanced MS (Modified Silane) Polymer adhesive and sealant technology platform, introducing its proprietary HyPer Polymer™ formulations to a broader range of industries across North America.As manufacturers face increasing pressure to improve product performance while complying with tightening environmental and safety regulations, Forza is helping lead the industry’s transition toward next-generation bonding technology designed to outperform traditional polyurethane and silicone adhesives.“Forza isn’t just responding to industry change; we’re helping drive it,” said Rob Glenn, Owner and Sales Director of Forza. “MS polymer technology represents the next evolution of industrial bonding. Our mission is to bring safer, higher-performance adhesive solutions to the industries that depend on reliable bonding every day.”A NEW GENERATION OF INDUSTRIAL ADHESIVESMS hybrid polymer adhesives and sealants are rapidly becoming the preferred bonding technology across industries, including construction, transportation, industrial manufacturing, marine, appliances, and electronics.These advanced materials combine the strength and durability of polyurethane with the flexibility and weather resistance of silicone, delivering the best performance characteristics of both technologies in a single formulation. By bridging the gap between these two chemistries, they also eliminate many of their traditional limitations, creating a more adaptable, reliable, and high-performing solution for modern bonding and sealing applications.Key advantages include:- Exceptional multi-substrate adhesion — bonds to metals, plastics, composites, glass, and concrete, often without primers- Long-term durability and flexibility — maintains elasticity under vibration, movement, and temperature fluctuations- Cleaner curing performance — reduced bubbling, staining, and surface defects- Safer chemistry — solvent-free, isocyanate-free, and low VOC formulationsThese characteristics are making MS polymers one of the fastest-growing adhesive technologies in global manufacturing and construction markets.WHY INDUSTRIES ARE MOVING AWAY FROM LEGACY CHEMISTRIESAcross construction and manufacturing sectors, many companies are re-evaluating materials that contain isocyanates, solvents, or high VOC levels, which are facing increased scrutiny from regulators and workplace safety organizations.Forza’s HyPer Polymer™ platform is a proprietary and patented MS-based formulation engineered to help companies address these challenges by delivering:- safer handling conditions for workers- improved regulatory readiness- reduced environmental impact- consistent production performance“Our exclusive HyPer Polymer™ chemistry solves many of the compliance and reliability challenges manufacturers face today,” said Mike Glenn, Founder and Senior Technical Director at Forza. “With our patented line of MS Polymer adhesives and sealants, we’ve engineered formulations that provide stronger adhesion, cleaner curing, and longer-term durability across demanding industrial applications – better than any other silicone, polyurethane, or MS product out there.”ENGINEERED FOR REAL-WORLD PERFORMANCEIn addition to regulatory advantages, Forza’s proprietary HyPer Polymer™ technology improves the appearance and reliability of bonded assemblies.Compared with traditional polyurethane sealants, HyPer Polymer™ formulations help reduce common issues such as:- moisture-induced bubbling- surface staining- inconsistent paint adhesion- premature joint failureThe result is a cleaner finish, improved reliability, and lower lifecycle costs for manufacturers and contractors.MADE IN THE USA. BUILT FOR MODERN INDUSTRYAll Forza MS polymer adhesives and sealants are manufactured in the United States, strengthening domestic supply chains and helping customers avoid overseas sourcing risks.Through its in-house R&D and testing laboratory, Forza works directly with OEM manufacturers, contractors, and distributors to tailor formulations for specific substrates, curing speeds, and performance requirements.This ability to rapidly develop application-specific adhesive technology enables customers to improve productivity, reliability, and product performance.LEADING THE FUTURE OF INDUSTRIAL BONDINGAs environmental regulations evolve and manufacturers seek safer materials, MS polymer technology is expected to become a cornerstone of modern adhesive systems.By investing in advanced formulation capabilities and domestic manufacturing, Forza is helping industries transition toward bonding technologies that deliver performance, compliance, and sustainability simultaneously.“MS technology in general and our superior HyPer Polymer in particular are shaping the future of adhesives,” Glenn added. “Forza is committed to ensuring our customers have access to the innovations that will define the next generation of manufacturing and construction.”ABOUT FORZAFounded in 1979, Forza Inc. is a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-performance industrial adhesives, sealants, and specialty tapes. Through vertically integrated manufacturing, in-house R&D, and customer-driven innovation, Forza delivers purpose-built bonding solutions to industries including construction, transportation, industrial manufacturing, marine, and composites.Learn more at www.ForzaBuilt.com

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