Cloud Server Hosting Services Market 2026 Enterprise Cloud Migration Accelerating Adoption

Cloud Server Hosting Services Market Forecast Cloud Server Hosting Services Market Growth Cloud Server Hosting Services Market Size

The Business Research Company’s Cloud Server Hosting Services Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Cloud Server Hosting Services Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Server Hosting Services market to surpass $168 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Cloud Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $949 billion by 2030, with Cloud Server Hosting Services to represent around 18% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Cloud Server Hosting Services market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Cloud Server Hosting Services Market in 2030

North America will be the largest region in the cloud server hosting services market in 2030, valued at $65 billion. The market is expected to grow from $37 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The strong growth can be attributed to the presence of major hyperscale cloud providers, high enterprise cloud adoption rates, strong digital transformation initiatives across industries, expanding AI and big data workloads, robust data center infrastructure, and stringent data security and compliance frameworks across the US and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Cloud Server Hosting Services Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the cloud server hosting services market in 2030, valued at $61 billion. The market is expected to grow from $35 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The strong growth can be attributed to accelerated enterprise cloud migration strategies, rising adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, expanding AI, machine learning, and big data workloads, strong presence of hyperscale data center operators, increasing demand for SaaS and cloud-native applications, and continuous investments in cybersecurity and regulatory compliance frameworks across industries.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Cloud Server Hosting Services Market In 2030?

The cloud server hosting services market is segmented by component into software, services, support and maintenance. The services market will be the largest segment of the cloud server hosting services market segmented by component, accounting for 56% or $94 billion of the total in 2030. The services market will be supported by the increasing enterprise demand for managed cloud deployments, migration and integration services, growing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, rising need for continuous monitoring and cybersecurity management, expanding AI and data analytics workloads, and the requirement for ongoing optimization, scalability, and performance management across complex cloud environments.

The cloud server hosting services market is segmented by service type into infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and software as a service (SaaS).

The cloud server hosting services market is segmented by deployment model into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

The cloud server hosting services market is segmented by application into web hosting, application hosting, database hosting, file and storage hosting, virtual desktop hosting, and disaster recovery and backup.

The cloud server hosting services market is segmented by end user industry into banking, financial services, and insurance, information technology and telecommunications, healthcare, retail, government, manufacturing, and other end user industries.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Cloud Server Hosting Services Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the cloud server hosting services market leading up to 2030 is 13%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Cloud Server Hosting Services Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global cloud server hosting services market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape preclinical research methodologies, laboratory infrastructure standards, regulatory compliance frameworks, and innovation across global biomedical and life sciences ecosystems.

Rising Demand For Advanced Technologies - The rising demand for advanced technologies is expected to become a key growth driver for the cloud server hosting services market by 2030. The growing adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) is a key driver for the cloud server hosting services market. These technologies demand substantial computing capacity, scalable infrastructure, and robust data management capabilities, all of which are efficiently delivered through cloud hosting platforms. Organizations are increasingly leveraging cloud servers to manage large data sets and enable real-time processing and analytics. Additionally, the scalability, agility, and cost-effectiveness of cloud environments make them highly suitable for implementing sophisticated digital transformation initiatives. As a result, the rising demand for advanced technologies is anticipated to contribute to 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Investments In Cloud Infrastructure - The increasing investments in cloud infrastructure is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the cloud server hosting services market by 2030. Rising investments in cloud infrastructure serve as a significant driver for the cloud server hosting services market by improving the scalability, reliability, and overall performance of data center operations. These capital expenditures allow service providers to expand global network coverage, enabling faster, more secure, and low-latency service delivery. Enhanced infrastructure capabilities also support advanced workloads such as AI, IoT, and big data analytics, encouraging greater enterprise adoption of cloud-based solutions. Furthermore, increased investment in automation and energy-efficient technologies helps optimize operational efficiency and reduce long-term operating costs. Consequently, the increasing investments in cloud infrastructure is projected to contribute to around 1.8% annual growth in the market.

Growing Number Of Small And Medium Enterprises Adopting Cloud Solutions - The growing number of small and medium enterprises adopting cloud solutions is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the cloud server hosting services market by 2030. The increasing adoption of cloud solutions by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is a key driver of the cloud server hosting services market. SMEs are leveraging cloud hosting to minimize capital expenditure on IT infrastructure, achieve greater scalability, and streamline operational processes. Cloud platforms provide access to advanced computing capabilities without significant upfront investment. In addition, the flexibility, accessibility, and enhanced security of cloud environments facilitate remote work models and accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Therefore, the growing number of small and medium enterprises adopting cloud solutions is projected to contribute to approximately 1.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Cloud Server Hosting Services Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the software market, the services market, and the support and maintenance market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $79 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing enterprise cloud migration initiatives, rising adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, expanding AI and big data workloads, growing demand for managed security and compliance services, and continuous upgrades to optimize performance, scalability, and reliability. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on digital transformation, operational agility, data-driven decision-making, and resilient IT infrastructure, fuelling transformative growth within the broader cloud computing and digital services ecosystem.

The software market is projected to grow by $24 billion, the services market by $45 billion, and the support and maintenance market by $9 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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