AIMICIOT UN Series Wireless Conference System | Professional Wired & Wireless Integrated Meeting Solution

FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional Conference Solutions for Global Government & Enterprise ProjectHave you ever encountered these critical challenges in government engineering projects and large-scale enterprise conference deployments worldwide? Unstable audio with echo and noise undermining the solemnity of official meetings; fixed wiring failing to adapt to multi-functional venue renovations; incompatible wired and wireless systems making large-scale multi-venue conference interconnection impossible; inflexible equipment unable to match the customized microphone form factors required by your projects?These technical pain points not only delay project delivery, but also affect the acceptance rate and business reputation for integrators and distributors in government and enterprise sectors across the globe. As a China National High-Tech Enterprise with 15 years of deep experience in professional conference systems, AIMICIOT has independently developed a full range of digital conference systems with numerous patents and software copyrights. Our flagship UN Series Wireless Conference System and full-scene wired & wireless integrated solutions are tailored for global system integrators, equipment distributors and custom brand partners, delivering highly reliable, adaptable and customizable professional conference products and services for government engineering, enterprise meeting and large-scale event scenarios worldwide.Industry Evolution: IP-Based, Integrated and Customizable Global Conference SystemsThe global professional conference industry is undergoing a profound structural upgrade. The demand has shifted from basic sound amplification to intelligent, multi-scene integrated, high-security compliant solutions. Especially for government engineering and international enterprise projects, there are stricter requirements for system stability, confidentiality, cross-regional multi-venue interconnection and scene adaptability, with unified technical standards and localized deployment needs across different markets.The core industry trends shaping the global market are clear:1.Deep Wired & Wireless Integration: Single wired or wireless systems can no longer meet the needs of complex venue renovation and new construction projects worldwide; integrated networking has become a core requirement for all types of engineering and commercial projects.2.IP-Based Digital Transmission: Systems based on independently developed digital network transmission protocols enable low-latency, high-stability long-distance transmission, meeting the needs of cross-regional large-scale multi-venue conference interconnection for global enterprises and government institutions.3.Customization as Core Competitiveness: Acoustic environments, venue layouts and functional requirements vary greatly from project to project across different regions; flexible and deeply customizable systems can better meet the localized needs of integrators and end customers worldwide.4.Qualification & Project Experience as Access Threshold: Government and large enterprise projects around the world have clear requirements for suppliers' R&D qualifications, patents and mature project implementation experience, which become core advantages for global project bidding and cooperation.AIMICIOT Core Products & Technical AdvantagesUN Series Wireless Conference SystemAs our flagship global product, the UN Series Wireless Conference System is specially designed for government engineering, large-scale enterprise conference and international event scenarios worldwide. Relying on our independently developed patented core technologies, it has industry-leading advantages that adapt to the diverse needs of global markets:Variable Directivity Pickup Technology: Flexibly adjust the pickup directivity according to the venue's acoustic environment and speaking scenarios, perfectly adapting to the pickup needs of different venues across the globe, eliminating echo and noise, and ensuring clear and distinguishable speech for official proceedings and high-specification conferences.Flexible Matching for All Microphone Form Factors: Supports gooseneck, handheld, desktop, ceiling-mounted and all types of microphone form factors, which can be flexibly matched according to regional project requirements and usage habits, perfectly adapting to the decoration style of different venues worldwide.Highly Stable Anti-Interference Transmission: Adopts exclusive frequency band transmission technology, effectively avoiding interference from WIFI and mobile phone signals in dense office and commercial environments in all regions, ensuring no frequency drop or freeze throughout government meetings, enterprise conferences and international events.Seamless Wired & Wireless Integration: Can be seamlessly networked with our wired conference system, perfectly solving the system compatibility problem of new venues and old venue renovations, reducing project construction and renovation costs for integrators in all global markets.Large-Scale Conference Interconnection Capability: Based on our self-developed digital network transmission protocol, it can realize multi-venue large-scale conference interconnection across floors, venues and regions, meeting the needs of high-end conferences such as global government plenary sessions, enterprise international summits and large-scale international exhibitions.Full-Process Global OEM/ODM Customization ServicesAs a source manufacturer with full-chain independent R&D and production capabilities, we provide in-depth, full-process OEM/ODM customization services for custom brand partners around the world, covering all links of product appearance design, function development, system adaptation, firmware tuning and brand packaging. We can create exclusive conference system products according to the partner's brand positioning, regional project needs and local market characteristics, helping partners build their own core competitiveness in their target global markets and realize localized product deployment.Core Global Cooperation Advantages for Partners Worldwide1. Hardcore R&D Qualifications for Global Project Bidding GuaranteeWe are a certified China National High-Tech Enterprise, with fully independent R&D core technology for conference systems, a number of invention patents, utility model patents and software copyrights. Our complete qualification system meets the bidding access requirements of government engineering and large enterprise projects in all major global markets, escorting integrators and distributors worldwide to win bids smoothly.2. Rich Experience in Global Government & Enterprise Project ImplementationOur conference systems have been widely used in government engineering projects at all levels in China and deployed in various international project scenarios, and have been tested in strict scenarios such as government official meetings, judicial trials, enterprise international summits and large-scale exhibitions. The system stability, security and confidentiality fully meet the highest international standards of government and enterprise scenarios, and can provide partners worldwide with complete project implementation references and full technical support.3. Global Full-Scene Solution Adaptability to Reduce Project DifficultyFrom small meeting rooms to large-scale venues with thousands of people, from new construction projects to old system renovations, our system can be flexibly adapted to all types of venue scenarios worldwide. The characteristics of wired and wireless integrated networking and digital network transmission can greatly reduce the difficulty of project wiring, construction and commissioning in different regions, shorten the delivery cycle, and improve the project profit margin for global partners.4. Full-Chain Global Factory Support to Solve Partners' WorriesWe provide one-stop full-process factory support from global scheme design, international product supply, localized technical commissioning to after-sales maintenance for partners worldwide. An exclusive professional technical team follows up global projects one-on-one, solving all technical problems encountered by partners in the process of cross-regional project promotion, making global cooperation more worry-free and secure.Exclusive Global Cooperation Modes for International PartnersWe focus on in-depth global B2B cooperation, and create exclusive, flexible cooperation modes for different types of partners worldwide, adapting to the market characteristics of different regions and the operational needs of different partners:1.Global System Integrator Cooperation: Provide complete cross-regional project scheme design, customized product matching, professional international bidding support and localized on-site commissioning guidance, fully adapt to the full-process needs of government engineering and large enterprise projects worldwide, and help partners win global projects and deliver smoothly.2.Regional AV Equipment Distributor Cooperation: Provide a highly competitive global product system, exclusive regional market protection policy, localized marketing support and complete after-sales service system, guarantee the profit margin of regional distributors, and work together to deepen and expand the local market.3.International Custom Brand Partner Cooperation: Provide full-process OEM/ODM in-depth customization services, covering the whole chain from product R&D, appearance design, exclusive function customization to global mass production and delivery, helping international brand partners build exclusive conference system products with core competitiveness and occupy the target market.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Global PartnersQ1: How many speaking units can the UN Series Wireless Conference System support at the same time?A1: Based on our self-developed digital network transmission protocol, our UN Series Wireless Conference System can support more than 100 speaking units access at the same time in a single system. Through cascade expansion, it can meet the use needs of large-scale conferences with thousands of people worldwide, fully adapting to high-end scenarios such as global government plenary sessions, enterprise international summits and large-scale international exhibitions.Q2: Is your system compatible with international mainstream brands of audio processors and video conferencing platforms?A2: Yes. Our system supports international industry-standard digital network transmission protocols such as Dante and AES67, and can be seamlessly compatible with all international mainstream brands of audio processors, video conferencing platforms and central control systems on the global market, with strong cross-brand adaptability. It can realize system upgrade and transformation without replacing the original equipment, which is suitable for global project deployment.Q3: What is the MOQ and global delivery time for OEM/ODM customization?A3: Our global OEM/ODM customization service supports a flexible MOQ policy, which can be customized according to the different needs of international partners and their target markets. The delivery cycle of conventional customized orders can be controlled within 30 days, and the products can be delivered to all major global markets through our international supply chain system. For orders with exclusive function development, the delivery cycle can be agreed according to the development progress, with a dedicated person following up the progress throughout the process for global partners.Q4: What kind of bidding support can you provide for global government engineering and large enterprise projects?A4: We can provide global partners with full-process international bidding support including complete multi-language qualification documents, patent and software copyright certificates, global project case authorization, professional technical scheme design, parameter response documents, etc. Our exclusive international business team cooperates with partners to complete the technical and qualification preparation related to global project bidding, adapting to the bidding rules of different countries and regions.Q5: Is the installation and commissioning of the system complicated for global cross-regional projects? Do you provide localized technical support?A5: Our system adopts the international universal plug-and-play design concept, and the commissioning process is extremely simple. The technical personnel of global partners can quickly complete the installation and commissioning according to our multi-language detailed operation manual for conventional projects. For large and complex cross-regional international projects, we can provide localized on-site technical guidance and commissioning support through our global technical service network, ensuring the smooth delivery of global projects.For Exclusive Global CooperationIf you are a system integrator, AV equipment distributor or custom brand partner worldwide, and are looking for a professional global conference system source manufacturer with complete international qualifications, excellent patented core technology, stable products and in-depth OEM/ODM customization support, welcome to contact us.You can visit the official AIMICIOT website at www.aimiciot.com to view the complete technical parameters of the UN Series Wireless Conference System, full global solution details and multi-language product information, or directly contact our global business team to get an exclusive customized cooperation plan and international product samples adapted to your target market.

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