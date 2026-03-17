Kripicard announced the launch of its new Virtual Card

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For a long period, people around the world needed a breakthrough solution for transactions. Hence, Kripcard brought change by enabling users to use cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, BTC, and ETH seamlessly worldwide. It is possible to get easy top-ups and worldwide merchant acceptance.Kripicard is redefining how digital assets are used in everyday life. Netizens asked how Kripicard’s Virtual Card bridges the gap between crypto holdings and real-world spending. According to the Kripcard’s media team, users can generate a card in seconds.Not only that, but they can also load it with funds from their crypto balance.Kripicards virtual card is accepted by 90 million merchants worldwide, just like Mastercard or Visa. So crypto is no longer confined to exchanges or wallets. Instead, it becomes a practical tool for shopping, travel, subscriptions, and business payments.Creating your own card in seconds.Adding USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH, or other supported coins.Spending anywhere Mastercard or Visa is recognized.Advanced encryption ensures safety.No need to convert crypto manually before spending.For individuals, Kripicard offers convenience and control. For example, a traveler can pay for hotels abroad directly with crypto. We surveyed and found that freelancers can use USDT earnings to shop online without delays.In fact, everyday expenses become simpler, faster, and borderless.Businesses gain a powerful tool to manage crypto-based operations with Kripicard’s virtual card. The organizations can issue cards to staff for expenses funded in crypto. They can also pay suppliers globally without banking delays.In the global digital market, virtual cards improve operational efficiency. Finance specialists predict it will reduce friction in cross-border settlements.For startups and global enterprises, Kripicard provides a modern payment infrastructure that keeps pace with digital-first economies.In the last decade, crypto adoption has grown rapidly. Alas, spending options remain limited. Kripicard solves this by making digital assets usable at scale.In addition, millions worldwide lack access to traditional banking. As of now, anyone with crypto can transact globally by simply using Kripcard’s virtual card, bypassing barriers. Most importantly, businesses exploring blockchain and Web3 can integrate Kripicard into their workflows.The launch of Kripicard’s Virtual Card comes at a time when crypto payments are gaining traction. Analysts predict exponential growth in the use of digital assets for everyday transactions.Furthermore, Kripicard positions itself as a leader in this space!“Our mission is to make crypto as easy to spend as cash or a card,” said a Kripicard spokesperson. They are confident enough because it’s fast, secure, and accepted worldwide.Therefore, Kripicard plans to expand support for more cryptocurrencies and enhance features. The company is committed to driving innovation in the crypto payments ecosystem.About Kriopcard’s Virtual CardKripicard is a financial technology platform. They are providing instant, crypto-funded virtual Visa/Mastercard debit cards. Users of these cards can spend cryptocurrency (USDT, BTC, ETH) at over 90 million merchants worldwide without traditional bank onboarding.The company's goal is crypto-powered payments for digital ads, SaaS subscriptions, and general online shopping. The full capabilities of Kripicard’s virtual card solution is available at https://kripicard.com Website: https://kripicard.com

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