Front Range Family Law Explains New Colorado Child Support Guidelines

Front Range Family Law

WHEAT RIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colorado will implement modernized child support guidelines beginning March 13, 2026, introducing significant updates to how child support obligations are calculated. The changes are designed to reflect updated economic data and the true costs of raising children. For parents navigating these updates, consulting a knowledgeable family law attorney can help clarify how the new law may affect current or future child support orders.Updated Income Limits for Child Support CalculationsOne of the most significant changes to Colorado’s child support statute involves expanding the income range used in support calculations. Under the previous guidelines, the statutory child support schedule applied to families with a combined adjusted gross income of up to $30,000 per month.Beginning March 1, 2026, the income cap will increase to $40,000 in combined adjusted gross monthly income. This adjustment allows the guidelines to better reflect the broader range of incomes earned by Colorado families and incorporate updated economic data on the cost of raising children.Legal professionals note that this expansion modernizes the existing framework and provides courts with a more accurate basis for determining support obligations Changes to Parenting-Time CreditsThe new law also modifies how parenting time is factored into child support calculations.Under the current statute, Colorado uses two worksheets. Worksheet A applies when a parent exercises 92 overnights or fewer per year, and the support amount remains the same whether that parent has one overnight or ninety. Worksheet B applies when a parent has 93 or more overnights, triggering a formula that provides parenting-time credit for each overnight.This structure has created what many family law professionals refer to as the “93-overnight cliff.” Because crossing the 93-overnight threshold can significantly affect child support obligations, disputes sometimes arise over overnight counts.Beginning March 1, 2026, Colorado will replace this system with a graduated parenting-time credit formula. Instead of requiring parents to reach a specific overnight threshold, the new guidelines provide incremental credit that increases gradually as parenting time increases. This approach distributes parenting-time credits more evenly and better reflects shared parenting responsibilities.Why the Law Was UpdatedFamily law professionals have long expressed concerns about the 93-overnight threshold because it can sometimes encourage litigation over parenting time. High-conflict disputes can negatively affect both children and families.The new graduated system is intended to reduce these disputes and create a more balanced method for calculating child support. Economic research also indicates that the financial impact of parenting time does not change suddenly at a specific overnight number, making the updated approach more consistent with real-world expenses.Can the New Law Lead to Child Support Modifications?Some families may wonder whether the updated guidelines allow them to modify their current child support orders.Under Colorado law, a child support order may be modified when there is a “substantial and continuing” change in circumstances that results in at least a 10% difference between the existing support amount and the recalculated amount.Because the new formula changes how parenting-time credits are applied, some parents may see a different support calculation once the guidelines take effect. However, a modification will only be granted if the recalculated support amount differs from the existing order by at least 10%. child support attorney can help parents determine whether the updated guidelines may justify seeking a modification.About Front Range Family LawFront Range Family Law assists families throughout Wheat Ridge and the greater Denver metro area with child support enforcement, child support modifications, divorce, and custody matters. The firm serves clients in communities including Lakewood, Arvada, Littleton, Englewood, and Centennial.Whether clients need help enforcing a support order or requesting a modification due to changing financial circumstances, the firm’s attorneys provide experienced guidance through Colorado’s family law process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.