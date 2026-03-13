Things You Need to Know About Kidney Stones

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 500,000 people go to the emergency room due to kidney stones each year, and approximately 10% of people will have a kidney stone at some point in their lives .*Kidney stones are a painful condition that occurs when hard mineral deposits form in the kidneys, often causing severe discomfort and urinary symptoms. While small stones may pass on their own, others require medical treatment.New York city-based urologist Jared S. Winoker discussed what kidney stones are and the symptoms to look out for if you might have them. He also shared available treatment options, including a new all-in-one innovative approach designed to remove stones more effectively and efficiently and potentially reduce the need for multiple procedures. The conversation highlighted how this new technology represents a significant advancement in treatment and helps improve the overall patient experience.For more information, please visit https://www.SureWithCVAC.com *National Kidney Foundation. Kidney Stones. Updated July 24, 2025. Accessed March 12, 2026. https://www.kidney.org/kidney-topics/kidney-stones

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