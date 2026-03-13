Fitch revises Portugal outlook to ‘Positive’ while affirming ‘A’ rating

Portugal’s economic resilience has been rewarded by the nation’s credit rating being upgraded to ‘A+’.

Fitch upgrades Portugal’s outlook to ‘Positive’ while affirming its ‘A’ rating, citing falling debt, fiscal discipline and growth of around 2% in 2026.

Recognition from major credit rating agencies like Fitch is always a positive signal to international markets and investors who will be looking to Portugal more than ever.” — Paul Stannard, Chairman and Founder of Portugal Pathways

LISBON, PORTUGAL, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fitch Ratings has upgraded Portugal’s sovereign credit outlook from stable to positive while reaffirming the country’s long-term credit rating at ‘A’, signalling growing confidence in the nation’s fiscal position and economic prospects.The ratings agency said the outlook revision reflects expectations that Portugal’s public debt-to-GDP ratio will continue to decline steadily in the years ahead. If current fiscal and economic trends are maintained, the shift in outlook could pave the way for a future upgrade to the country’s credit rating.Fitch highlighted Portugal’s disciplined fiscal management as a central factor behind the decision. The agency noted that the country has maintained relatively modest budget deficits compared with other nations with similar credit ratings, reinforcing confidence in its public finances.Portugal has spent the past decade strengthening its fiscal framework and gradually reducing its debt burden. These efforts have helped improve the country’s financial resilience and position it more favourably in the eyes of international investors.Further recognition of Portugal’s economic progress came in 2025 when The Economist named the country its ‘Economy of the Year’, reflecting the growing global attention on its economic performance.Fitch also pointed to the underlying strength of the Portuguese economy. Economic growth is projected to reach around 2% in 2026, supported largely by private consumption and investment.Paul Stannard, Chairman and Founder of Portugal Pathways and the Portugal Investment Owners Club , said: “We’ve all long known the direction Portugal’s economy is going in, and this just confirms that.“Recognition from major credit rating agencies like Fitch is always a positive signal to international markets and investors who will be looking to Portugal more than ever.“When you combine this with the recent award of ‘Economy of the Year’ from The Economist, it’s fair to say things are looking good for Portugal as we move through 2026.”Credit outlook revisions from major ratings agencies can influence international investment flows by shaping perceptions of economic stability and affecting borrowing conditions.

Portugal Golden Visa Explained (2026 Guide): Process, Benefits & Eligibility

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.