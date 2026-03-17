Neuroscientist from US-Mexico border dismantles science's class problem from the inside

About

Genomic Press is at the forefront of neuroscience publishing, specializing in fundamental, translational, and clinical neuroscience, behavioral research, and genomics. Our journals, led by esteemed scholars - including a Nobel laureate and several members of prestigious National Academies - employ rigorous peer review to ensure the highest scientific standards. Through partnerships like EurekAlert! (AAAS) and innovative digital publishing platforms, our open-access research has been disseminated by over 6,000 news stories worldwide in 50+ languages, and has a global reach of 6 billion+. We streamline the publishing process while maximizing the worldwide amplification of scientific impact. Be sure to visit our website for the latest highlights and progress across our journals. Our media website provides details of our unprecedented global reach: https://media.genomicpress.com/

https://genomicpress.com/