PositiveSingles® Survey Finds Community Split on Teen STD Testing and Parental Consent

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PositiveSingles , a leading dating and support platform for people living with herpes and other STDs, has released new survey results revealing a closely divided community on whether teenagers should be able to access STD testing and treatment without parental consent. Overall, 52% support requiring parental involvement, while 48% favor confidential access, reflecting an ongoing debate over how to balance teen privacy with parental guidance in sexual health decisions.The findings also highlight generational differences. Younger respondents show the strongest support for confidential access, with more than 70% of those aged 19–24 opposing mandatory parental involvement. Opinions remain relatively mixed among adults aged 25–44, while support for parental involvement becomes more consistent among older respondents, including about 80% of those aged 65 and older who favor requiring parental consent. Overall, the results suggest that attitudes toward teen access to STD testing are strongly influenced by generational perspectives.One community member shared the complexity of the issue: while parental support is ideal, involving parents can sometimes put a teenager’s well-being at risk. They noted that mandatory parental involvement could discourage teens from looking for timely testing or care. Another participant emphasized that confidential services can encourage teens to get tested early, potentially reducing transmission risks. These perspectives underscore the tension between privacy and parental guidance in sexual health decision-making.The topic is drawing attention amid recent policy discussions in Florida regarding whether parental consent should be required for teenage STD testing. Public health experts have long highlighted that early and confidential access to testing is critical for preventing the spread of HIV and other STDs. At the same time, federal funding for HIV and STD prevention programs is facing reductions. These programs have historically supported testing services, education campaigns, and epidemiological monitoring nationwide, and cuts could limit service accessibility for vulnerable populations.PositiveSingles emphasizes the importance of maintaining accessible and confidential testing services. The platform offers privacy controls and community support features that allow members to manage personal information while accessing safe, stigma-free healthcare resources. “Confidential testing services are a key tool in preventing the spread of HIV and STDs,” said John Martinuk, spokesperson for PositiveSingles. “Our survey shows that community members care deeply about privacy, family involvement, and whether teenagers feel safe looking for care when needed.”The survey and user perspectives highlight the ongoing conversation in the community about balancing family involvement with privacy protections. As policymakers consider new regulations and funding decisions, these insights provide a window into how real-world users experience and navigate sexual health challenges.About PositiveSinglesFounded in 2001, PositiveSingles is one of the world’s leading dating and support platforms for people living with HIV, herpes, HPV, and other STDs. The platform promotes respectful communication and stigma-free connections while offering privacy controls that allow members to manage personal information and build meaningful relationships.To learn more, please visit www.positivesingles.com

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