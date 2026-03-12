Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Extended SANAC Plenary

I welcome you all to this Extended Plenary of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC).

We last met on the 28th of November last year, which was yet another successful session, as we were preparing to commemorate World AIDS Day.

I wish to thank all sectors of SANAC, government, Civil Society and the private sector for the hard work they continue to put in our country’s response to HIV, TB, and STIs.

I also want to thank and congratulate the Premiers of our provinces, together with the co-chairs of the Provincial Councils on AIDS, for their efforts in improving the functionality of the Provincial Councils.

We meet at a critical juncture in our national response to HIV, TB, and STIs. The National Strategic Plan 2023–2028 provides us with a clear roadmap, but its success depends on the strength of our collective action.

While we have made progress in expanding treatment and prevention services, challenges remain, particularly in treatment retention, prevention among young people and key populations, and the persistent burden of tuberculosis.

We are happy with the innovations that are coming on stream and that will help save the lives of our people.

Today, we will hear updates from our sectors, provinces, and technical task teams. We will reflect on the progress of campaigns such as Close the Gap, the phased roll-out of Lenacapavir, and our Cervical Cancer Elimination Strategy.

Our country now stands poised to start with the rollout of Lenacapavir around May this year. This will indeed be a game changer in the prevention of HIV.

As we approach World TB Day later this month, under the theme “Yes! You and I Can End TB,"let us recommit ourselves to turning words into action. Ending TB and HIV is a moral duty to restore dignity, protect families, and secure the future of our nation.

I call on all of us to strengthen collaboration, to break down barriers of stigma and inequality, and to mobilise every resource at our disposal.

Together, we can accelerate progress towards the 95-95-95 targets, towards ending TB, and towards building a healthier, more just South Africa.

Furthermore, let us intensify our efforts as the SANAC family in the fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF). As we all know, the President has declared GBVF a national disaster.

We must all collaborate acrosssectors of society to combat this scourge.

Allow me to commend the Private Sector Forum for its growing partnerships and financial contributions and the Civil Society Forum for its tireless mobilisation in communities.

I also acknowledge the Men’s Sector for its work in engaging boys and young men, reminding us that transformation must begin at every level of society.

As we will be embarking on the midterm review of our National Strategic Plan this year, let us sustain and improve on what is proven to be good practice, and let us strengthen those areas where we are falling short.

Once again, I welcome you all to this first Extended Plenary of the year, and may we have fruitful deliberations.

I thank you.

#GovZAUpdates