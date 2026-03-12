4th Annual India Giving Day Features 51 NPOs Across Multiple Sectors

India Philanthropy Alliance

A first-time virtual event open to the public called INDIA GIVING DAY LIVE! will feature leaders, influencers, and the youth behind this growing movement.

WASHINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The India Philanthropy Alliance (IPA) , a U.S.-based network of nonprofit, philanthropic, and charitable organizations focused on India, is hosting its 4th annual India Giving Day on Friday, March 13. The campaign features 51 vetted organizations working in the fields of Education, Health Care, Livelihood Development, Environmental Sustainability, Animal Welfare, and empowerment for Women, Children, and Older Adults.“India Giving Day is about collective action,” says Sejal Desai, India Giving Day Steering Committee Chair and Director of Akanksha Education Fund. “This year we are bringing together 51 organizations working in multiple sectors and helping donors identify which causes are most important to them, and which organizations are best aligned with their personal values.” India Giving Day has become a trusted platform for thousands of donors, allowing them to give to India focused nonprofits with confidence in the knowledge that they have been vetted by a respected organization. “It feels especially good to our supporters to know they are a part of something bigger. India Giving Day is a chance to be part of a very large and generous movement.”For the first-time since its inception, a virtual online event called INDIA GIVING DAY LIVE! will be added to the festivities and bring together stakeholders with the general public in an interactive format. Guests will include tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, MR Rangaswami, Isheeta Ganguly, Deepak Raj, Simi Shah, and many more. The three-hour event can be viewed on Friday March 13 from 3pm-6pm ET on the India Giving Day website or, for an interactive experience, through the India Philanthropy Alliance YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn channels. Guests are invited to join at any time or stay for the full event. No registration is necessary.-MORE-“In times of uncertainty, movements like India Giving Day bring hope for the future and remind us that collective action can create real change,” says Meenakshi Mahajan, Director of India Giving Day and Deputy Director of the India Philanthropy Alliance. “We don’t look at this as a mere fundraising initiative, we see it as fulfilling a need in the community—to connect and join forces in support of social development initiatives in India and create an even bigger impact for those who benefit from the humanitarian work supported through India Giving Day.”With the addition of INDIA GIVING DAY LIVE! the Indian American diaspora and those with an affinity for India have an even more tangible way to connect—through stories, insights from non-profit participants, community leaders, and youth voices.India Giving Day is led by a Steering Committee of IPA Board Members, Staff, and India Giving Day sponsors, and supported by National Co-Chairs, Celebrity Ambassadors, and a Youth Leadership Council. We are grateful to the many India Giving Day sponsors, supporters, and benefactors who have made India Giving Day possible.For any questions, contact Meenakshi Mahajan, Deputy Director of India Philanthropy Alliance and Director of India Giving Day at meenakshi@indiaphilanthropyalliance.org.###About India Philanthropy AllianceThe India Philanthropy Alliance (IPA) is a coalition of leading U.S.-based philanthropies and nonprofits committed to supporting India’s development. Through strategic collaborations, IPA aims to amplify the impact of U.S. philanthropy and increase awareness of opportunities to make a meaningful difference in India’s social and economic landscape.

