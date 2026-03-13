Modular Construction Market 2026 Accelerating Faster And Cost-Efficient Building Development

Modular Construction Market Analysis

The Business Research Company's Modular Construction Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $107.83 billion in 2025 to $116.81 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Modular Construction market is dominated by a mix of global engineering contractors, prefabrication specialists, and regional building solution providers. Companies are focusing on off-site manufacturing technologies, standardized building components, sustainable materials, and digital design integration to improve construction speed and cost efficiency. Strategic collaborations between developers, contractors, and technology providers are strengthening project execution capabilities and scalability. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking investment opportunities, project partnerships, and long-term infrastructure development strategies.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Modular Construction Market Growth?

According to our research, Bechtel Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The company is partially involved in the modular construction market, provides comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction solutions with capabilities in modular construction for energy and industrial sectors. Its services span feasibility, design, scalable modular systems, project execution, commissioning, and start-up. The company supports large-scale infrastructure, energy transition projects, and modular green hydrogen facilities, integrating innovation and safety throughout delivery

How Concentrated Is the Modular Construction Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 4% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects diverse regional demand patterns, varying technical capabilities among contractors, and the presence of numerous local specialists and mid-sized integrators serving residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. Leading companies such as Bechtel Corporation, Skanska AB, Bouygues Construction, Larsen & Toubro Limited, and Fluor Corporation maintain competitive advantages through engineering expertise, large project execution capability, and advanced prefabrication technologies, while smaller firms focus on regional projects and niche modular applications. As demand for faster construction timelines and sustainable building practices increases, partnerships, off-site manufacturing investments, and selective consolidation are expected to strengthen larger contractors while overall fragmentation persists.

•Leading companies include:

oBechtel Corporation (1%)

oSkanska AB (1%)

oBouygues Construction SA (1%)

oLarsen & Toubro Limited (1%)

oFluor Corporation (0.4%)

oLendlease Corporation (0.3%)

oBalfour Beatty Plc. (0.3%)

oLaing O’Rourke (0.3%)

oSekisui House Ltd (0.3%)

oDaiwa House Industry Co. Ltd (0.3%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Palomar Modular Buildings LLC, SG Blocks, Inc., Guerdon, LLC, Grupo GMI, Sunbelt Modular Inc., Kent Homes Limited, Modular Homes Canada, NRB Modular Solutions Inc., Stellar Modular Inc., Matrex, Inc., BOXX Modular, LLC, Simply Homes LLC, Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC, Sekisui House, Ltd., Honomobo Corporation, ATCO Ltd., Modular Building Systems, Inc., Factory OS, Inc., Method Homes, LLC and NRB Inc. are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Bouygues Construction SA, Skanska AB, Broad Sustainable Building Co., Ltd., Lida Group Co., Ltd., ATCO Ltd., Lendlease Corporation Limited, Bechtel Corporation, Fluor Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Sekisui House, Ltd., Misawa Homes Co., Ltd., Taisei Corporation, System House R & C Co., Ltd., Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology, NRB Limited, Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd., Samsung C&T Corporation, GS Engineering & Construction Corp., PLANM Co., Ltd. and EPACK Prefab Technologies Private Limited are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Balfour Beatty plc, Premier Modular Limited, Wernick Group Limited, Portakabin Limited, Laing O'Rourke plc, Bouygues Construction, Baufritz GmbH & Co. KG, WeberHaus GmbH & Co. KG and Skanska AB are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Dwellii Holding B.V, Unihouse S.A, KOMA MODULAR s.r.o, BlockMaster Modular Buildings Ltd, Modular UA LLC and Masterplast Nyt are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Set Ideas, Tecverde Engenharia S.A., Brasil ao Cubo Construção Modular, Cyrela Brazil Realty (Build Up), Tecno Fast S.A., Opus Construtech and Master Módulos Construções Modulares and Grupo IMDI are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Expansion of energy-efficient modular housing programs are transforming to reduce construction timelines and lower operational costs.

•Example: Module Mission-Driven Developer Program (December 2025) provides modular training, technical resources and pre-development support to developers building energy-efficient, affordable modular homes that meet Department of Energy Zero Energy Ready criteria.

•These innovations offer enhanced reliability, expertise in factory-built modular systems with comprehensive support for developers to help accelerate high-performance housing projects, ensure regulatory compliance and reduce on-site construction time

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Launching advanced digital tools (BIM & IoT) for project optimization to improve project planning, real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and overall cost efficiency

•Enhancing prefabrication and off-site manufacturing capabilities

•Focusing on sustainable and green building solutions

•Leveraging forming strategic alliances and joint ventures for access new geographies, modular construction businesses

