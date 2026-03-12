Reliable Sourcing: LEXIN Provides Wholesale polyester interlining with OEKO-TEX certification

QIDONG, JIANGSU, CHINA, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qidong LEXIN Textile Technology Co., Ltd. has formally announced the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities to address the increasing international demand for sustainable garment components. The company, a long-standing participant in the textile accessory market, is highlighting its capacity to supply Wholesale Polyester Interlining With OEKO-TEX Certification to global apparel manufacturers and distributors. Polyester interlining serves as a fundamental structural element in garment construction, acting as a supportive layer that is fused or sewn into specific areas such as collars, cuffs, and front panels to provide shape retention and durability. By adhering to the OEKO-TEX Standard 100 protocols, Qidong LEXIN ensures that its interlining products—available in various weights and bonding types—are tested for a wide range of harmful substances, thereby supporting the safety and regulatory compliance of the final apparel products.The Evolution and Future Trends of the Global Interlining IndustryThe global textile interlining market is currently navigating a significant phase of technical advancement and structural realignment. Often described as the "skeleton" of a garment, interlining is no longer viewed merely as a functional filler but as a sophisticated textile material that influences the drape, comfort, and longevity of fashion products. As the apparel industry shifts toward more specialized fabrics, the demand for high-precision interlining materials has seen a consistent upward trajectory.One of the primary trends in the contemporary industry is the development of ultra-lightweight and high-elasticity interlinings. With the rise of "athleisure" and soft-structured tailoring, garment manufacturers require interlinings that provide stability without compromising the natural stretch or the delicate hand-feel of modern synthetic and natural fiber blends. This has led to the widespread adoption of micro-dot and double-dot coating technologies, which allow for better breathability and more consistent bonding across a variety of fabric surfaces.Furthermore, digitalization in manufacturing is becoming a standard. Advanced production facilities are now integrating computerized monitoring systems to ensure that the distribution of adhesive dots is uniform across the entire width of the fabric. This level of precision is essential to prevent common defects such as "strike-back" or delamination during the consumer's use of the garment.Sustainability also remains a dominant force shaping the industry’s future. Regulatory bodies in major markets, including the European Union and North America, are implementing stricter guidelines regarding the chemical composition of textile auxiliaries. This movement is forcing a consolidation in the industry, where manufacturers who invest in eco-friendly production and obtain transparent third-party certifications are becoming the preferred partners for international retail conglomerates. The future of the interlining sector is increasingly defined by "clean" chemistry and the reduction of the ecological footprint throughout the manufacturing lifecycle.The Role and Significance of OEKO-TEX Certification in Textile SourcingThe OEKO-TEX Standard 100 is an independent, globally standardized testing and certification system for textile raw materials, intermediate products, and finished textiles at all stages of production. For a specialized product like polyester interlining, this certification is a critical indicator of chemical safety. Because interlining involves both synthetic fibers and chemical adhesives used in the coating process, rigorous testing is necessary to ensure that no harmful residues remain in the material.The testing criteria for OEKO-TEX certification are updated annually to reflect the latest scientific research and international legislation. The laboratory tests cover approximately 100 parameters, including prohibited azo dyes, formaldehyde, pentachlorophenol, cadmium, nickel, and various harmful chemicals that, while not yet legally regulated, are known to be detrimental to human health. For interlining products, which are often integrated into garments worn close to the skin, such as shirts and trousers, meeting these standards is paramount to preventing skin irritation or long-term health risks.In the context of the global supply chain, OEKO-TEX certification acts as a "technical passport." It simplifies the sourcing process for garment manufacturers by providing verifiable proof that the components used in their production meet international safety standards. This is particularly important for brands exporting to regions with strict consumer protection laws. By utilizing certified polyester interlining, manufacturers can mitigate the risk of product recalls and ensure that their finished goods comply with the REACH regulation and other environmental standards. The certification provides a transparent framework that enhances trust between suppliers, manufacturers, and the end consumer.Qidong LEXIN: Core Competencies, Applications, and Market PresenceQidong LEXIN Textile Technology Co., Ltd. operates with over two decades of experience in the textile accessory industry. Based in Qidong, the company has developed an integrated manufacturing model that focuses on the precision production of woven and non-woven interlining. The company’s operational framework is built upon technical reliability and adherence to international industrial standards.Core Technical Advantages The manufacturing facility at Qidong LEXIN utilizes advanced coating technologies, specifically double-dot and paste-dot systems. These methods are essential for ensuring that the interlining bonds securely to the outer fabric while maintaining the desired flexibility. The company maintains a comprehensive quality control laboratory where each production batch is subjected to tests for peel strength, heat resistance, and shrinkage after washing or dry cleaning. These technical protocols ensure that the interlining performs predictably during the garment fusion process and throughout the life of the apparel.Primary Product Applications The polyester interlining provided by Qidong LEXIN is utilized across a diverse range of garment sectors:Formal and Business Wear: Woven and non-woven fusibles provide the necessary crispness for shirt collars, cuffs, and the structured lapels of business suits.Outerwear and Coats: Heavier weight interlinings are applied to give form and insulation to coats and jackets.Ladies' Fashion: Lightweight and soft-handle interlinings are used in blouses and dresses to provide subtle support without adding bulk.Industrial and Specialty Textiles: Specialized interlinings are also provided for embroidery backings and caps, requiring specific rigidity and stability.Customer Landscape and Global Distribution Qidong LEXIN serves a broad international market, with its products reaching customers in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and South America. The company’s client base primarily consists of large-scale garment exporters and textile trading firms that require consistent, high-volume supplies of certified interlinings. By offering customized solutions—such as varying the adhesive type or base fabric weight to match specific client samples—the company has established a stable presence in the competitive garment accessory market. The proximity of the facility to major transport hubs further facilitates efficient global logistics, enabling the company to meet the tight production schedules of the international fashion industry.ConclusionIn an increasingly regulated and quality-conscious global textile market, the role of certified components has become indispensable. Qidong LEXIN Textile Technology Co., Ltd. continues to address these industry requirements through its focus on technical precision and environmental compliance. By providing wholesale polyester interlining with OEKO-TEX certification, the company supports the structural integrity and safety of apparel products worldwide. As the textile industry continues to evolve toward higher standards of transparency and performance, the availability of certified, reliably manufactured interlining remains a cornerstone of successful garment production and international trade.For further technical specifications, product catalogs, or certification inquiries, please visit the official website: https://www.qdlexin.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.