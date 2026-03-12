LEXIN Sets New Quality Benchmarks as a China professional Circular Knitted interlining Manufacturer

QIDONG, JIANGSU, CHINA, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qidong LEXIN Textile Technology Co., Ltd., a recognized China professional Circular Knitted interlining Manufacturer , has formally introduced a new set of production protocols aimed at establishing higher quality benchmarks within the global textile supply chain. As the apparel industry transitions toward more complex fabric compositions, the demand for specialized reinforcement materials has increased. This announcement outlines the technical advancements and market shifts that define the current state of interlining manufacturing, specifically focusing on the role of circular knitted solutions in enhancing garment durability and performance.The Strategic Importance of Circular Knitted Interlinings in Modern ManufacturingIn the context of the global garment industry, the interlining serves as the fundamental hidden component that determines the structural success of a finished product. As a China professional Circular Knitted interlining Manufacturer, Qidong LEXIN Textile Technology Co., Ltd. addresses the specific needs of the knitwear and stretch-fabric markets. Circular knitted interlining is a type of fusible material produced on circular knitting machines, offering a unique combination of softness and multi-directional elasticity. Unlike traditional woven interlinings, which provide rigid support, circular knitted variants are engineered to move in harmony with the outer fabric, making them essential for jersey, tricot, and other flexible textiles.The introduction of these benchmarks comes at a time when garment manufacturers are facing increased pressure to maintain silhouette integrity in lightweight and high-stretch apparel. By refining the knitting density and adhesive application methods, the industry is moving toward a standard where the interlining provides "memory" to the fabric—ensuring that collars, cuffs, and lapels return to their original shape even after repeated wear and industrial laundering.Global Industry Perspectives: Trends and Future ProjectionsThe interlining sector is currently experiencing a period of significant evolution driven by changing consumer habits and technological breakthroughs. To understand the trajectory of a China professional Circular Knitted interlining Manufacturer, one must examine the broader industry environment.The Shift Toward Athleisure and FlexibilityThe most dominant trend in the global apparel market over the last decade has been the rise of "athleisure." Consumers increasingly prioritize comfort and versatility, leading to a surge in the use of knitted fabrics in everyday and professional wear. This shift has fundamentally changed the requirements for interlinings. Rigid woven interlinings are often incompatible with these new fabric types, as they can restrict movement or cause the garment to feel stiff. Consequently, the demand for circular knitted interlinings has seen a steady upward trajectory. These materials provide the necessary reinforcement without compromising the characteristic "give" of knitted garments.Sustainability and Chemical ComplianceAnother critical trend is the heightening of environmental and safety standards. Regulatory frameworks such as REACH and the global adoption of OEKO-TEXstandards have forced manufacturers to reconsider their chemical inputs. The industry is moving away from traditional solvent-based adhesives toward safer, water-based or thermoplastic alternatives. For a manufacturer in China to remain competitive on a global scale, compliance with these non-toxic standards is no longer optional but a core requirement for entry into European and North American markets.Digitalization of the Supply ChainThe integration of digital quality control and supply chain transparency is also reshaping the industry. Global brands now require detailed technical data and traceability for every component of a garment. This has led to the development of more sophisticated testing laboratories within manufacturing facilities, where every batch of interlining is analyzed for peel strength, shrinkage, and thermal resistance before being dispatched to garment factories.Core Technical Advantages of Qidong LEXIN Textile TechnologyQidong LEXIN Textile Technology Co., Ltd. has developed a manufacturing framework that emphasizes technical precision and consistency. The company’s ability to set new quality benchmarks is rooted in several specific operational advantages.Specialized Coating TechnologyThe performance of an interlining is largely determined by its coating. Qidong LEXIN utilizes advanced "Double Dot" coating technology, which involves the application of a base dot and a top dot of adhesive. This method is superior to traditional single-dot or scatter-coating techniques because it provides a more robust bond while preventing "strike-back" (adhesive leaking through to the inner side) and "strike-through" (adhesive leaking through the outer fabric). This technology is particularly vital when dealing with ultra-thin or transparent fabrics where any adhesive seepage would result in a rejected garment.Consistency in Base Fabric ProductionAs a specialized manufacturer, the company maintains strict control over the circular knitting process itself. By managing the tension and yarn quality during the knitting phase, LEXIN ensures that the base fabric has a uniform surface. A consistent surface is crucial for the even application of adhesives, which in turn ensures that the garment manufacturer experiences a uniform fusing result across thousands of meters of fabric.Rigorous Testing and Quality AssuranceEvery product undergoes a series of localized tests designed to simulate real-world usage. These include:Dimensional Stability Tests: Ensuring that the interlining does not shrink more than the shell fabric during washing or dry cleaning.Bonding Strength Evaluations: Utilizing calibrated equipment to measure the force required to separate the interlining from various types of shell fabrics after fusing.Heat Resistance Analysis: Testing the stability of the thermoplastic adhesive under different fusing temperatures and pressures to ensure a wide "fusing window" for the end-user.Application Scenarios and Market ImpactThe practical application of circular knitted interlining is diverse, spanning various segments of the fashion and textile industry. By providing a stable yet flexible support system, these materials enable designers to push the boundaries of garment construction.Professional and Casual ApparelIn the production of suits and formal jackets, circular knitted interlining is frequently used in areas requiring soft structure, such as the chest piece or shoulder area. For casual wear, it is used to stabilize the plackets of polo shirts and the hoods of jersey jackets, preventing the fabric from curling or losing its shape after washing.Performance and ActivewearThe high elasticity of circular knitted products makes them the preferred choice for sportswear. They are used to reinforce seams and provide localized support in garments designed for high physical activity, where maintaining the garment’s aerodynamic shape is essential.ConclusionThe evolution of the textile industry demands a higher level of technical sophistication from component manufacturers. As demonstrated by the standards upheld by Qidong LEXIN Textile Technology Co., Ltd., the role of a China professional Circular Knitted interlining Manufacturer is now defined by the ability to harmonize technical bonding properties with the physical characteristics of modern fabrics. By focusing on advanced double-dot coating, rigorous quality testing, and a deep understanding of global fashion trends, LEXIN contributes to the overall improvement of garment quality worldwide. As the industry moves toward greater transparency and performance requirements, the establishment of clear quality benchmarks for circular knitted interlinings remains a vital factor in the success of the global apparel supply chain.For further information regarding technical specifications and product availability, please visit the official website:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.