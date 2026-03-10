Frequently asked questions: Our work in Pakistan

All services provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are free.

Everyone who works with the ICRC (our staff, partners, and suppliers) must always treat you with respect and dignity.

It is forbidden for ICRC employees and our partners to ask for money or any type of favours in exchange for aid. We encourage all to report in good faith suspicion of fraud, corruption, sexual exploitation and abuse, sexual harassment and other suspected misconduct.

You have the right to report cases of inappropriate behaviour or illegal actions on the part of the ICRC. To do so, you can email us at code_of_conduct@icrc.org. You can also report it directly in the Integrity Line (available in English, French and Spanish).

The information you provide will remain confidential. Filing a complaint will not affect the ICRC's work in your community.