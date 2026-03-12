AuraLift AI Launches AI-Powered Wellness Coaching Platform for the ‘I’m Fine’ Generation

AuraLift Ai

New platform delivers 24/7 evidence-based coaching grounded in CBT, DBT, ACT, and mindfulness for adults who would never seek traditional therapy

We’re not here to replace therapists or psychiatrists, We’re here to serve the people they never see.” — Sumai Ounallah

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AuraLift AI today announced the launch of its AI-powered preventive mental wellness coaching platform, designed to serve the millions of adults who experience stress, overwhelm, and emotional stagnation but would never seek traditional therapy. The platform provides personalized, always-available coaching through a single adaptive AI coach grounded in four clinically validated frameworks: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and mindfulness-based approaches.

According to the American Psychological Association, more than 76% of U.S. adults reported experiencing health impacts due to stress in the past month, including headaches, fatigue, and feelings of overwhelm. Yet the majority of those individuals will never contact a therapist. Waitlists for mental health providers stretch weeks to months. Cost remains prohibitive for many. And stigma continues to prevent millions from seeking support. The result is a massive, underserved population caught between "I'm fine" and "I need a therapist" with virtually no options.

AuraLift AI is built to fill that gap. The platform pairs users with a single adaptive AI coach that delivers personalized support through both voice and text conversation, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with no appointments, no waitlists, and no stigma. Unlike scripted chatbots or generic wellness apps, AuraLift’s coach remembers context from previous conversations, adapts its approach based on each user’s needs, and integrates evidence-based techniques into natural, human-feeling dialogue.

“There’s an enormous population of people who are functional but not thriving,” said Sumai Ounallah, Founder and CEO of AuraLift AI. “They’re getting through the day, but they’re carrying stress, racing thoughts, and emotional weight that quietly erodes their quality of life. These are people who would never call a therapist, not because they don’t need support, but because the current system wasn’t designed for them. We built AuraLift to change that.”

The platform features a 20-step personalized onboarding consultation that gathers each user’s goals, concerns, and preferences before coaching begins. Seven structured coaching playbooks provide guided support for specific needs, including cognitive reframing, behavioral activation, distress tolerance, social skills development, life transitions, values clarification, and exposure planning. Automated mood tracking across 18 emotional categories, goal extraction, and pattern recognition deliver insights without requiring manual journaling.

Safety is foundational to the platform’s architecture. A four-tier risk assessment system scans every user message before the AI generates a response, with defined protocols ranging from standard coaching to immediate crisis resource delivery. Real-time age verification enforces the platform’s 18-and-older requirement on every interaction.

AuraLift AI was developed with guidance from a Clinical Advisory Board comprising board-certified psychiatrists and licensed clinical psychologists, including specialists in addiction medicine, mindfulness, health services research, and AI product development. The advisory board’s input shapes the platform’s coaching protocols, safety architecture, and ongoing clinical refinement.

“We’re not here to replace therapists or psychiatrists,” Ounallah added. “We’re here to serve the people they never see. For some users, AuraLift will be exactly the support they need. For others, it will be a bridge to professional care, or a complement to therapy they’re already receiving. Either way, the goal is the same: make evidence-based wellness support accessible to everyone, not just those in crisis.”

AuraLift AI is available now with two subscription tiers: Essential at $49.99 per month and Premium at $69.99 per month. Both tiers include 24/7 access to the AI coach, daily check-ins, mood tracking, and personalized insights. Premium subscribers receive advanced personalization, priority support, expanded content, deeper analytics, and premium integrations. The platform also offers enterprise licensing for corporate wellness programs and a nonprofit charity donation program providing free access to organizations serving veterans and first responders.

For more information, visit auraliftai.com.

About AuraLift AI

AuraLift AI is an AI-powered preventive mental wellness coaching platform headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. The platform delivers personalized, evidence-based coaching through a single adaptive AI coach grounded in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and mindfulness-based approaches. Built with guidance from board-certified psychiatrists and licensed clinical psychologists, AuraLift AI serves adults seeking proactive, stigma-free wellness support through both voice and text conversation, available anytime. AuraLift AI is a coaching platform, not therapy, and is not a substitute for professional mental health treatment. For more information, visit auraliftai.com.

Media Contact

Nelly M. Farra

SVP Business Development, AuraLift AI

Email: nelly@auraliftai.com

Phone: 305.798.0920

