Texas Closes 6 Radar Blind Spots, While 8 Critical Weather Gaps Remain

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weather technology company Climavision today announced that six of Texas’ 14 radar gaps have now been filled through privately operated radar systems in the following counties: Jackson, Reeves, Lamar, Hamilton, Scurry and Brazos (via Texas A&M). Within these weather blind spots, known as radar gaps, events ranging from winds and precipitation to tornadoes, floods and wildfires have previously gone undetected, leaving affected communities vulnerable to increasingly intense and more frequent weather conditions.

Upon realizing they were in one of the state’s 14 radar gaps–the most gaps of any state in the country–many Texas emergency managers and members of the public safety community have been looking for solutions. Historically, they’ve faced funding and maintenance setbacks. But six of 14 counties have found a workaround to prevent weather-induced damage, such as that inflicted on the Hamilton Municipal Airport in January 2024 and the many unwarned tornadoes in the Tyler area. Each entered into a public-private partnership with National Weather Service partner Climavision that resulted in the installation of their own local radars–an approach that the remaining counties can replicate.

“Radar gaps are not abstract issues. Counties across Texas and the U.S. often rely on weather forecasts from as far as 150+ miles away. This leaves communities exposed not just to extreme weather events, but to everyday shifts that affect crops, energy demand and basic living conditions,” said Tara Goode, VP of Radar Operations at Climavision. “We continue working with counties and states to close these gaps so they can detect weather earlier, rather than be surprised by it.”

The 8 Weather Gaps That Remain in Texas

Currently, 130 million Americans, including those in eight Texas counties and their associated regions–King, La Salle, Mason, Medina, Montague, Polk, Smith and Starr–live within radar blind spots. (Smith and Montague have a public-private partnership with Climavision and are awaiting installation.)

The National Weather Service NEXRAD radar network was deployed in the 1990s and includes just over 160 radars, spaced roughly 200 miles apart. This leaves large swathes of land and populations reliant on localized weather data from neighboring towns that often experience far different weather conditions. By contrast, modern weather risks require access to street-level weather data.

An Approach Texas Counties Can Replicate

The six counties that have already partnered with Climavision to install radars in their communities now have hyper-local visibility that empowers local emergency management officials to get ahead of weather events and better protect residents and infrastructure. These radars benefit the county and its neighbors as far as 60 miles away.

After establishing public-private partnerships with Climavision, these counties each helped identify local infrastructure, such as water towers or rooftops, where they could place their new radar. Climavision then installs, operates, maintains and owns the radar, so that counties don’t have to absorb the challenges or cost of infrastructure ownership. Climavision additionally takes responsibility for integrating this data with federal and state agency partners, and makes it available as a service to other government and private sector partners.

The Real-World Cost of Limited Weather Visibility in Texas

For communities inside radar gaps, incomplete weather data affects more than emergency alerts. Climavision’s private radars work to prevent the following scenarios:

• Energy outages and grid damage. Grid operators depend on accurate wind and precipitation data to protect infrastructure, safely dispatch crews, and minimize outage duration during severe weather.

• Solar and renewable energy infrastructure risks. Solar and renewable energy infrastructure represents billions in investment for Texas. Better storm detection enables protective measures, optimizes insurance, and supports the growing sector.

• Agricultural operations delays. Even small deviations in rainfall or wind patterns can significantly affect planting, irrigation, and harvesting decisions.

• Airports vulnerabilities and flight disruptions. Airports are vulnerable to sudden wind events that may not be fully captured by distant radar systems.

• Unprepared emergency services: Earlier detection of low-level rotation or flash flood conditions can provide critical lead time for evacuation and response.

• Incomplete information for wildfire responders. Wildfire management requires real-time smoke plume tracking for evacuation planning, air quality alerts, highway safety, and firefighting resource deployment.

A Growing National Footprint

In addition to Texas, Climavision’s radar network now fills visibility gaps across 14 states, including Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Kansas, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. The company just announced its expansion to 15 states with upcoming installations in Florida.

Climavision works alongside federal agencies such as NOAA and the National Weather Service, state departments of transportation, emergency management, and natural resources. It is committed to deepening its work with Texas academic institutions, including several that already have radars on campus: Texas A&M College Station, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, University of North Texas, and Southern Methodist University.

It additionally supports weather-sensitive industries in Texas, including energy production, utilities, farming and broadcast media.

As Texas continues to experience population growth and intensifying weather volatility, closing the remaining eight radar gaps could significantly strengthen statewide resilience.

About Climavision

Climavision brings together the power of a proprietary, high resolution supplemental weather radar network with its cutting-edge Horizon AI forecasting technology suite to close significant weather observation gaps and drastically improve forecast speed and accuracy. Climavision’s revolutionary approach to climate technology is poised to help reduce the economic risks of volatile weather on companies, governments, and communities alike. Climavision is backed by The Rise Fund, the world’s largest global impact platform committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns. The company is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with research and development in Raleigh, NC, AI forecasting operations in Ft. Collins, CO, and a fleet maintenance office in the panhandle of Florida. To learn more, visit www.Climavision.com.

