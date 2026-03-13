Tylock-George Eye Care Rebrands as Tylock Nasser Vision

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tylock-George Eye Care, a premier ophthalmology and refractive surgery practice serving North Texas for decades, has officially rebranded as Tylock Nasser Vision (TNV). The new name reflects both continuity and forward momentum, honoring the legacy of its founders while embracing the leadership of its new owner, Dr. Taj Nasser.

The practice was founded by Dr. Gary Tylock, whose pioneering work in refractive and cataract surgery established a reputation for innovation and surgical precision throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth community. Alongside Dr. Michael George, the organization grew into one of the region’s most respected eye care centers, known for clinical excellence and an unwavering commitment to patient experience.

Today, Dr. Taj Nasser carries that legacy forward. An accomplished surgeon and deeply principled leader, Dr. Nasser stands on the shoulders of the legends before him, building upon the strong clinical foundation and culture they created. His vision for the future blends advanced surgical expertise with a renewed focus on culture, accountability, and service.

The rebrand embodies the theme: “New Mask, Same Task.” While the name has evolved, the mission remains unchanged — delivering world-class vision care rooted in integrity and mastery.

Central to the new identity is the concept of “The Crown,” symbolizing vision as the crown of human experience. Tylock Nasser Vision’s culture rests on three pillars:

• Attitude — Protecting the culture through humility, respect, and professionalism

• Aptitude — Driving excellence through skill, preparation, and continuous growth

• Availability — Sustaining the mission by being present and dependable for patients and team members

Patients can expect the same trusted physicians, advanced technology, and surgical excellence that have defined the practice for decades — now strengthened by the leadership and vision of Dr. Taj Nasser.

For more information, visit www.tylock.com.

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