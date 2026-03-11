The Nick Davis Group Joins Call It Closed International Realty

Nick Davis, leader of The Nick Davis Group and newly appointed Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Canada at Call It Closed International Realty, will spearhead the company’s expansion and agent recruitment efforts across the Canadian market.

Nick Davis Named Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Canada

Joining Call It Closed International Realty is an incredible opportunity to bring a revolutionary, agent-centric model to the Canadian market” — Nick Davis, VP of Sales and Marketing for Canada

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is proud to announce the addition of the The Nick Davis Group , a premier real estate team led by award-winning broker and entrepreneur Nick Davis. In a strategic move to accelerate international growth, Davis has been appointed as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Canada, where he will lead the company’s expansion and recruitment efforts across the country.Based in Oakville, Ontario, The Nick Davis Group is renowned for its "boutique-style" service and deep expertise in the luxury markets of Oakville, Burlington, and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A true Oakville native, Davis brings a fresh, entrepreneurial perspective to the industry, backed by a background in marketing and high-level negotiation. His career is marked by significant accolades, including being named the Oakville Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 "Young Professional of the Year.""Joining Call It Closed International Realty is an incredible opportunity to bring a revolutionary, agent-centric model to the Canadian market," said Nick Davis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Canada. "I saw a demand for a fresh perspective in our local market, and I am excited to lead our growth across Canada, providing agents with the technology and support they need to deliver a top-notch experience for their clients".The appointment of Davis underscores Call It Closed’s commitment to building a robust presence in Canada following its rapid expansion across 21 U.S. states."We are thrilled to have Nick Davis leading our Canadian operations as Vice President of Sales and Marketing," said Chad Osborne, Co-Founder & CEO of Call It Closed International Realty. "Nick’s entrepreneurial spirit, local expertise, and proven leadership make him the ideal person to head our expansion. His arrival signals an exciting new chapter as we continue to build our momentum and empower real estate professionals throughout Canada".Beyond his professional success, Davis is a dedicated community leader, sponsoring the Oakville Hospital Foundation and the Oakville Blades Junior Hockey Team. He is also a published author and coach, sharing his insights on self-development and professional growth through his book, "Take Off: Life, Real Estate, Relationships."Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to revolutionizing the industry through innovative technology and a client-centric approach. With a growing international network of experienced agents, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations by leveraging cutting-edge tools and deep market insights.

