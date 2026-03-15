Third-Generation Sequencing Technology Market 2026 Accelerating Genomic Research With Long-Read Sequencing

Third-generation Sequencing Technology Market Size

The Business Research Company’s Third-Generation Sequencing Technology Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Third-Generation Sequencing Technology Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The third-generation sequencing technology market is dominated by a mix of global genomics technology leaders and specialized long-read sequencing platform developers. Companies are focusing on high-throughput real-time sequencing systems, single-molecule analysis platforms, portable sequencing devices, advanced bioinformatics pipelines, and integrated sample-to-data workflows to strengthen market presence and enhance accuracy, scalability, and speed. Emphasis on ultra-long read capabilities, improved base-calling accuracy, reduced turnaround times, and seamless integration with cloud-based data analytics remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly evolving genomics, precision medicine, and advanced molecular research sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Third-generation Sequencing Technology Market?

• According to our research, Pacific Biosciences (PacBio) Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The company’s long-read sequencing platforms, including its Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) sequencing systems, are directly aligned with the third-generation sequencing technology market, offering high-accuracy long reads, advanced library preparation solutions, and integrated bioinformatics tools that support complex genome assembly, structural variant detection, epigenetic analysis, and precision medicine research applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Third-generation Sequencing Technology Market?

Major companies operating in the third-generation sequencing technology market are Pacific Biosciences (PacBio) Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Nabsys Inc., Quantapore Inc., Phase Genomics Inc., Direct Genomics Co. Ltd., Cyclomics Inc., Sage Science Inc., ArgenTAG, AxBio Inc., Bento Bioworks Ltd., EPICYPHER Inc., GATC Biotech AG, Intelligent Bio Solution Inc., Genia Technologies, Psomagen Inc., Qitan Technology Inc., Stratos Genomics Inc., Grandomics Biosciences.

How Concentrated Is The Third-generation Sequencing Technology Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 3% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects high technological complexity, substantial R&D investment requirements, strong intellectual property protections, rapid innovation cycles, and rigorous validation standards associated with long-read accuracy, real-time sequencing performance, and advanced bioinformatics integration in genomics and precision medicine applications. Leading players such as Pacific Biosciences (PacBio) Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Nabsys Inc., Quantapore Inc., Phase Genomics Inc., Direct Genomics Co. Ltd., Cyclomics Inc., Sage Science Inc., ArgenTAG, hold notable market shares through advanced long-read sequencing platforms, proprietary chemistry innovations, integrated bioinformatics ecosystems, strategic research collaborations, strong intellectual property portfolios, and continuous investment in platform scalability and clinical-grade sequencing solutions. As demand for comprehensive genome analysis, rare disease diagnostics, oncology research, and precision medicine applications expands, strategic partnerships, product differentiation, and global expansion initiatives are expected to further strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Pacific Biosciences (PacBio) Inc. (1%)

o BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. (1%)

o Oxford Nanopore Technologies (0.4%)

o Nabsys Inc. (0.05%)

o Quantapore Inc. (0.05%)

o Phase Genomics Inc. (0.04%)

o Direct Genomics Co. Ltd. (0.04%)

o Cyclomics Inc. (0.04%)

o Sage Science Inc. (0.04%)

o ArgenTAG (0.03%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Third-generation Sequencing Technology Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=28340&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Third-generation Sequencing Technology Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the third-generation sequencing technology market include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., New England Biolabs, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Promega Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Twist Bioscience Corporation, MGI Tech Co., Ltd., Zymo Research Corporation, LGC Limited, Corning Incorporated, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Eppendorf AG, Sartorius AG, Lonza Group AG, Arbor Biosciences, Bio-Techne Corporation, SeraCare Life Sciences, Inc., and Cytiva.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Third-generation Sequencing Technology Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the third-generation sequencing technology market include VWR International, LLC, Thomas Scientific, LLC, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Univar Solutions Inc., Brenntag SE, Scientific Laboratory Supplies Ltd, Avantor, Inc., Azenta, Inc., Medline Industries, L.P., EquipNet, Inc., LabX Media Group, and regional Sigma-Aldrich authorized distributors.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Third-generation Sequencing Technology Market?

• Major end users in the third-generation sequencing technology market include BGI Genomics Co., Ltd., Novogene Co., Ltd., Macrogen, Inc., GENEWIZ (Azenta Life Sciences), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Invitae Corporation, Myriad Genetics, Inc., 23andMe Holding Co., Ancestry.com DNA, LLC, Color Health, Inc., DNAnexus, Inc., Broad Institute, Wellcome Sanger Institute, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, National Institutes of Health, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., and Eurofins Scientific SE (Eurofins Genomics).

What Are the Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• High-throughput sequencing platforms are transforming the third-generation sequencing technology market by enabling large-scale genomic analysis, reducing sequencing costs, and improving accuracy and scalability for advanced research and clinical applications.

• Example: In February 2024, Ultima Genomics, a US-based biotechnology company, launched its first commercial platform, the UG 100 sequencer, targeting the high-throughput sequencing market and advancing the goal of the $100 genome.

• Its wafer-based sequencing architecture, AI-enhanced base and variant calling, and ppmSeq technology for Q60-level raw read accuracy enable the sequencing of up to 20,000 human genomes per year, significantly enhancing data throughput, cost efficiency, and performance for large-scale genomic and proteomic research applications.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Introduction Of Advanced Multiplex Reagent Kits Enhancing High-Throughput Microbiome Analysis

• Advancement Of High-Capacity Automated Sample Preparation Systems Boosting Genomic And Proteomic Efficiency

• Adoption Of Cloud-Based AI Platforms Accelerating Genomic And Proteomic Data Interpretation

• Introduction Of Long- And Short-Read Sequencing Instruments Enhancing Comprehensive Genomic Analysis

Access The Detailed Third-generation Sequencing Technology Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/third-generation-sequencing-technology-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.